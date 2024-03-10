Sports
Nenagh Cricket Club – A story of sportsmanship and success
At the heart of the community, Nenagh Cricket Club has become a beacon of sportsmanship and success, showcasing the true spirit of the game.
With a dedicated team of passionate players and supportive fans, this club has become a symbol of unity and excellence on the cricket field.
Nenagh Cricket Club was founded fourteen years ago and has grown steadily, not only in terms of membership but also in its impact on the local cricket scene. The club prides itself on promoting a sense of camaraderie among players of all levels, creating an inclusive environment for cricket enthusiasts.
Last season Nenagh Cricket Club put in a tremendous performance that left both fans and opponents in awe. The team's journey has been marked by a series of impressive victories and remarkable individual achievements.
As runners-up for the 2022 season, the Club's Division II team has had a remarkable journey, racking up wins, displaying exceptional teamwork and demonstrating remarkable consistency throughout the season.
Captain Vimal John Mathai has led the team with strategic brilliance. They have navigated challenging matches with a mix of planning prowess and exceptional skills, securing crucial wins that have propelled them to the top of the standings.
The team's ability to adapt to different game situations and perform under pressure was a testament to their resilience and dedication. Star players like Jomy Joseph and Sreenivas Maniappan played a crucial role in the team's success and consistently delivered standout performances. Vimal John's explosive batting and Sri Tejas' precision bowling became defining elements of the club's winning formula. Their contributions not only attracted attention within the local cricket community, but also earned them accolades and admiration from fans and rivals alike.
Securing a mid-table finish, the Club's Division I team faced the ebb and flow of competition, overcoming both triumphs and challenges. The team, led by captain Jojin Mathew, showed commendable determination, bounced back from adversity and displayed a tenacity that resonated with fans and observers alike.
During the season, key players like Naveen George (a scintillating century in the semi-finals of the T20 competition), Sreehari Vinobaji and Cinulal Varickatharappel showed moments of brilliance, which contributed significantly to the team's successes.
The club's commitment to nurturing young talent was evident as emerging players made significant progress in their development. Basil Kuriakose produced a spell of the season, claiming six wickets for a miserly score of 27. The mix of experienced veterans and promising youngsters created a harmonious team dynamic, paving the way for continued success in seasons to come.
CRICKET SEASON
The cricket season runs from mid-April to mid-September, with league and cup competitions organized for different groups. The games are played in various locations: Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clonmel etc.
Nenagh Cricket Club were Munster Minor Cup winners in 2012 and runners-up in 2011, 2013 and 2015.
One of the club members, Aaron Cawley, has gone on to play in the Inter-Provincial Trophy and was named in the Ireland squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
Nenagh Cricket Club has also hosted an annual All-Ireland Tennis Ball Tournament for the past eight years.
Off the field, the club is actively involved in the community, organizing coaching clinics for aspiring young cricketers and taking part in local charity events. The players actively participated in local charity events and used their platform to make a positive impact beyond borders.
Last year the club conducted basic cricket training at Nenagh CBS as part of Active School week. This was highly appreciated by the students and teachers.
This holistic approach to success, both on and off the field, cemented the club's reputation as a force for good in the community.
A fundraiser was organized by Nenagh Cricket Club at the local Dunnes Stores which exceeded all expectations and left the organisers, patrons and beneficiaries alike with a sense of pride and gratitude.
They believe not only in winning on the field, but also in making a positive contribution to the community. Cricket is more than just a sport; it is a shared passion that brings people together.
In a world where sport is often overshadowed by controversy, this local cricket club is a shining example of the true essence of the game: a combination of skill, sportsmanship and community spirit.
At the end of the season, Nenagh Cricket Club not only celebrated their achievements but also expressed their gratitude to the fans and sponsors. [Link+, Mini Market, VSF Water Solutions, Mass Events, Rhythm Nenagh, Spice Court & Divine Foods] whose unwavering support fueled their success.
With the triumphs of the past season as a foundation, the club looks forward to the challenges and opportunities that the coming seasons will bring, fueled by the spirit of camaraderie and the pursuit of excellence.
Nenagh Cricket Club has seen a steady increase in the number of new people trying the sport in recent times, allowing Nenagh to field three teams this season in the Munster Cricket Union – Division 1, 2 and 3 competitions respectively.
As they prepare for the upcoming season, the club is actively seeking partnerships with companies that share their values and want to support the growth of cricket in Nenagh.
Matches, live scores and updates are available on the Nenagh Cricket Club Facebook page. Each game's live scorecard is available in partnership with NVplay and Munster Cricket.
For more information, please email: [email protected], visit www.facebook.com/nenaghcricket, contact the Chairman (Jomy 0873525628), Secretary (Sreehari 0892095929) or Treasurer (Vimal 0894252676)
