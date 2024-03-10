British media react to England's Test series defeat against India, England's next Test series, squad, Jonny Bairstow's future, Bazball

After England suffered their first Test series defeat under the leadership of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, the skipper questioned critics who claimed his team lacked the ruthlessness to beat India.

Ruthlessness? What is it? How does it show up? Stokes said.

Everyone goes into the game with the best intentions. When it doesn't pay off, people say they're not ruthless, but when they do, they say we are.

I don't really understand the saying. That's from my point of view; we try to do what we think is the best way to win the game. It can be a throwaway comment when people say they weren't ruthless enough. What does it mean?

Well, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan, this means there is not enough accountability or self-reflection.

And that was one of Vaughan's biggest concerns in the series against India, which ended in a comprehensive defeat by one innings and 64 runs in the fifth match.

Write a column for The TelegraphVaughan argued that England's obsession with having fun before victory is holding the team back from developing the ruthlessness Stokes referred to earlier.

The big frustration is that they have the talent to be truly competitive around the world, but they have blown two big runs and in this case it was because their batting failed miserably, he wrote.

I'm afraid they're speaking a language that not all of them really believe, which is dangerous.

Positivity is good and inspiring, but honesty is also required.

The team's message is to never doubt anything, never admit that they were wrong or that they could have done things differently, which does not lead to an environment of ruthlessness.

Simon Wilde van The Times UKmeanwhile wrote that the cult-like thinking had to end, and that extended to Stokes and McCullum's loyalty to underperforming players.

Of the batsmen, only Alex Lees has been dropped in two years and although the series was settled, Stokes and McCullum opted not to give Dan Lawrence or the uncapped Gus Atkinson an exploratory game in Dharamsala, he wrote.

Their friendship knows no bounds.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England captain Ben Stokes leaves the field. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Wilde then described Stokes' post-match comments backing his batting line-up as the best six or seven batters in England as surprising.

Things don't always go your way, but you support your best players, pick your best players and look at what we've achieved over the past two years. We're not going to let the last two years be lost on this series individually, Stokes added.

While he understood Stokes was unlikely to criticize his teammates immediately after the heavy defeat, Wilde wrote that behind closed doors he hoped the England skipper would be more realistic about the team's struggles at the top and mid-table in the fifth Test.

In the immediate aftermath of a beating, a captain is hardly likely to turn on his troops, and one would hope that in moments of cooler reflection, Stokes would realize that some things need to change, he wrote.

Apart from everything else, space must be found for Harry Brook when England play their next Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the summer. Someone's going to drop out.

They could start by admitting that their big idea, which was for batsmen, especially those who started against spin with men around the bat to force early changes in the field, was a failure.

Wilde wrote that Jonny Bairstow, who earned his 100th Test cap in this series, is the most likely casualty but added that it would not be a surprise if Ben Foakes were dropped and Bairstow replaced him as goalkeeper.

No one can argue with Foake retaining his skills, but his batting may be too sedate for this team's tastes. In that case, they can look at alternatives, Wilde added, offering options such as Ollie Robinson and James Rew.

Alastair Cook also cast doubt on Bairstow's place in the Test side and wondered whether England need to plan for the future and specifically the Ashes in 20 months' time.

He has been one of our few successful all-format players, but ultimately he hasn't scored enough runs in this series. Once the dust settles, it will be a tough decision for the selectors, Cook wrote The Times UK.

The other selection dilemma facing England is a welcome one, with a tough decision over which of Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir will miss out on Jack Leach's eventual return.

Stokes said in the aftermath of Saturday's defeat that England will use his Bazball philosophy to move forward.

Despite defeat and failure, Bazball will hopefully inspire people to become better players and even better than us, he said.

However, some British experts believe that Britain has placed too much emphasis on the Bazball approach, to the extent that it has sometimes been too reluctant to deviate from strategy.

That matched Jonathan Agnew's take on the series for the BBCwriting that the 4-1 defeat to India proved that Bazball, while successful at times, is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Where next for England? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

It wasn't always about India producing some magic, it was generally about poor shot selection and unforced errors, he wrote.

India probably felt that when England were playing well with the bat, all they had to do was bowl a few tight overs, the mistake would come and someone would get themselves out.

[Bazball] is not a one-size-fits-all approach. The recent results speak for themselves: it is not a winning formula.

It seems like there is a lack of responsibility and a lack of accountability. Winning matters, winning comes first.

Losing is not just a shrug of the shoulders.

It's frustrating, but you have to be accountable for that. If not, the fans will see through that.

Chris Stocks from inews.co.ukmeanwhile wrote that this series has seen the wheels well and has really fallen off Bazball.

Even James Anderson taking his 700th Test wicket could not mask the horror of this Himalayan horror show as England collapsed to a fevered defeat in this final Test, Stocks wrote.

There can be no complaints about the series' score either after Stokes Bazballers were thoroughly dismantled during three days of terribly one-sided cricket.

This was just terrible. After competing well in the first four Tests, this was a game too far for a team that had bloodied India's nose by sensationally winning the opening match in Hyderabad. But by the end they were already in the departure lounge.

Indeed, a seventh defeat in 12 Tests is evidence that coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes need to go back to the drawing board before the start of the home Test summer in July.

If cracks in England's aggressive method began to emerge over the summer, this series has seen the wheels well and truly fall off Bazball.

There must be consequences for actions like these. It's just not good enough.

Of course, the outcome of this series was hardly a shock. After all, the last time India lost a Test series at home was in 2012.

But the hosts were left without some big names, headlined by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and as brilliant as India were, England also lacked a proven Testing batting line-up and proven spinners in the subcontinent conditions, according to Cook.

That was a very clear difference from the 2012 series, which we won, he added.

Stokes said ahead of the fifth Test that England want to win this week, insisting that even with the series lost, the visitors were more determined than ever to end the match on a high.

Instead, the final 48.1 overs of the series were a gross mismatch according to Vithushan Ehantharajah, who delivered a gripping reality check-in. a column for ESPN cricinfo.

The magnitude of this defeat reflects the unwelcome context for a team that has gone beyond winning, flattered to deceive in defeat, and is now only losing, he wrote.

They were bullied, abused and, in their most vulnerable circumstances, several individuals were forced to hand over some of the principles they had tried so desperately to uphold over the past eight weeks.