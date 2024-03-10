Which transfers will have the biggest impact in 2024? – BuffZone

The roster overhaul isn't quite as significant as it was a year ago, but head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will once again count on several transfers to play a key role if they want to make some noise in their return to the Big 12 Conference . this year.

Sanders has said several times that he wanted to bring experienced starters through the transfer portal this offseason, and he certainly has done just that. Where exactly those transfers will fit and how much impact they will have remains to be seen, but here's a look at the 10 transfers that could have the most impact during the 2024 season.

DL BJ Green (Arizona State), 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, Sr.: One of the better defensive linemen in the Pac-12, he was second-team All-Pac-12 last season after recording 39 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also had 11 quarterback hurries. CU needs impact in the trenches on defense and Green might be the best pickup of the offseason.

DB Preston Hodge (Freedom), 6-0, 195, Sr.: Given the amount of talent and experience returning to the Buffs secondary, it's unclear where Hodge will fit in, but he will find his way on the field. He had 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2023, helping Liberty to a 13-0 regular season.

OL Justin Mayers (UTEP), 6-4, 320, Sr.: It's been well documented how badly Sanders wanted to revamp his offensive line. Five veteran FBS starters and top recruit Jordan Seaton have all joined the fold, but Mayers might be the best transfer of the bunch. He earned All-Conference USA honorable mention the past two seasons, starting all 24 games for the Miners at left guard. He has allowed just two sacks over the last two seasons.

CB DJ McKinney (Oklahoma State), 6-0, 174, Sun: Like Hodge, it's hard to project where the hell fits, especially with Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain both in the corner. But like Hodge, it may be difficult to keep him off the field. He wasn't a starter at OSU, but played 596 snaps and led Cowboys corners in tackles (38) and had five pass breakups in 2023.

TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati), 6-5, 245, Jr.: CU never had a true tight end last year, but Metayer fits the bill. He caught 23 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at Cincinnati in 2023 and will look to make an impact as a receiver and blocker.

DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston), 5-11, 295, Sr.: Another key piece of the puzzle on the defensive front: Nwankwo played four seasons in Houston with 32 starts, posting 95 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks in his career. In 2023, Nwankwo played 10 games, posting 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.

Rand Samuel Okunlola (Pittsburgh), 6-4, 245, Sun.: With Jordan Domineck graduating, the Buffs need pass rushing help and Okunlola provides it. Last season, in 11 games for the Panthers, Okunlola recorded 18 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered on a fumble.

WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt), 6-3, 205, Sr.: Sheppard led Vandy in receptions, yards and touchdowns the past two years. He had 47 catches for 684 yards and eight scores this past season. In four seasons with the Commodores, Sheppard caught 152 passes for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns. Once he gets here this summer, he will be a favorite target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

LB Keaten Wade (Kentucky), 6-4, 245, Jr.: CU needs someone who can step up at linebacker and Wade is a candidate to do that as he hopes to become a starter for the first time in college. Last year, he played in all 12 regular season games, recording 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries and a blocked punt. He also impressed as a true freshman reserve in 2022 for the Wildcats.

WR LaJohntay Wester (Florida Atlantic), 5-11, 167, Sr.: Has the potential to be one of the most exciting players on the field this year. He set FAU single-season records for catches (108) and receiving yards (1,168) this past season, ranking second nationally in receptions. He caught 252 passes for 2,703 yards and 21 TDs in four years with the Owls. In addition, he was an FWAA first-team All-American this year as a punt returner, and was also named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year.