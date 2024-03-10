Women's tennis travels south for four matches





Quinnipiac at Gardner-Webb University

Monday March 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Webb Tennis Complex | Boiling Springs, NC Quinnipiac at Furman University

Monday March 11, 2024 | 3:30 p.m

Mickel Tennis Center | Greenville, SC Quinnipiac at Wofford College

Wednesday March 13, 2024 | 2:30 PM

Reeves Tennis Center | Spartanburg, SC Quinnipiac at Presbyterian College

Thursday March 14, 2024 | 10:00

Tennis courts Templeton Center | Clinton, S.C HAMDEN, Conn. Quinnipiac women's tennis will travel to North and South Carolina for their spring break and play over four days at Gardner-Webb, Furman, Wofford and Presbyterian. SCOUTING GARDNER WEBB Gardner-Webb is 2-5 with wins over Limestone and Fairfield.

This is the first meeting between the two teams. SCOUTING FURMAN Furman is 2-9 with wins over UNC Asheville and Liberty.

Bobcat's sister, Caroline Schulson Ellie Schulson is 3-8 with three hits for the Paladins.

Wofford is 8-3 with wins over Bethune-Cookman, Stetson, Converse, Emmanuel (Ga.), North Carolina Central, Presbyterian, Radford and North Greenville. Breda Brennan is 9-2 at No. 1 singles for the Terriers. This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Breda Brennan is 9-2 at No. 1 singles for the Terriers.

This is the first meeting between the two teams. SCOUTING PRESBYTERIAN Presbyterian is 6-8 with wins over Queens, Lander, Belmont Abbey, North Greenville and Tennessee State.

McKenzie Davis is 8-3 at No. 1 singles for the Blue Hose.

This is the first meeting between the two teams. DOMINANT GAIN AT PROVIDENCE COLLEGE The Bobcats defeated Providence in dominant fashion, 7-0, without dropping a single set.

QU also scored doubles while dropping just five games.

Caroline Schulson And Caitlin Flower moved to 9-5 as a doubles team. LOSSES TO DELAWARE AND ARMY AT WEST POINT Last weekend, the Bobcats dropped two games against Delaware (4-0) and Army (4-1).

Nikole Lisovje was the lone winner for the Bobcats, winning her match at No. 6, six singles 6-2, 6-2 over Army's Ahn. QU LOSE THE BATTLE WITH URI BRADLEY LEADS BOBCATS OVER STEENBEEK FLOWER TABBED MAAC TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK First year Caitlin Flower went 4-0 in her matches last week and was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday, February 14.

went 4-0 in her matches last week and was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday, February 14. She won both of her matches against UConn between singles and doubles.

Flower also won both games against Stonehill while only dropping one game.

She has won four straight singles matches to start the spring. DOMINANT WIN ON STONEHILL The Bobcats defeated Stonehill 7-0 at home on Saturday, February 10.

QU only lost a total of 17 matches between singles and doubles.

Caroline Schulson And Caitlin Flower in doubles to 7-2. ROAD LOSS AT UMASS, UCONN The Bobcats dropped two games last week to UMass, 5-2, and UConn 4-3.

On Saturday, February 3, the Bobcats won two games at UMass.

First years Caitlin Flower And Ella Lewis each won their matches in three sets.

And each won their matches in three sets. On Wednesday, February 7, the Bobcats won three singles matches at UConn.

Anagha Shankar continued her dominance, winning in straight sets at No. 1 Caitlin Flower And Ella Lewis also won their matches in straight sets. SHANKAR APPOINTED MAAC TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK First year Anagha Shankar was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday, January 31 for her efforts over the past weekend.

was named MAAC Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday, January 31 for her efforts over the past weekend. She won 2-0 against Hofstra, winning her singles match in straight sets and her doubles match 6-3. FIRST WIN AT HOFSTRA LOSS AT YALE TO OPEN SPRING The Bobcats fell 7-0 at Yale University last weekend to start their season.

Caroline Schulson was the only Bobcat to win a set, taking the first set of her match in a tiebreaker. AUTUMN SEASON RECAP Through six events in the fall semester, the Bobcats had a combined record of 39-17 in singles and 17-13 in doubles.

Graduated student Jenna Sloan advanced to the ITA Regionals Women's Tennis Round of 16.

advanced to the ITA Regionals Women's Tennis Round of 16. Sloan and Dominque Yeo also advanced to the Round of 16 doubles. UNANIMOUS PRE-SEASON NO. 1 IN MAAC COACHES POLL The Bobcats were picked to win the MAAC for the third straight time, as chosen by the league's coaches. LAST YEAR (2022-23) Quinnipiac women's tennis won its second consecutive MAAC title on April 23, 2023, defeating Fairfield by the final score of 4-1 at Mercer County Tennis Courts.

The Bobcats went 13-8 (6-0 MAAC) during the regular season in 2022-23, earning their ninth straight MAAC title. MAAC DOMINANCE QU has now won seven MAAC Championships/advanced to the NCAA Tournament seven times since joining the league (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22, 2022-23) under the leadership of Head Tennis Coach/Director Paula Molenaar .

. Under the leadership of Head Coach Miller, the Bobcats have earned at least a share of the MAAC regular season title nine straight times since joining the MAAC in 2013-14. Miller has been named MAAC Coach of the Year seven times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). She has led Quinnipiac to six MAAC Tournament titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). STRONG RETURN GROUP THE NEWCOMERS To stay up to date on Quinnipiac women's tennis news, follow the Bobcats on Twitter/Instagram @QU_WTEN or visit www.gobobcats.com

