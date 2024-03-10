2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Results

The selections for the 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship were announced on March 10. Eleven teams were selected for selection, with Ohio State as the No. 1 seed.

Regionals are March 14 and 16, leading up to the Women's Frozen Four at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. The national semifinals are on March 22, followed by the championship game on March 24.

Wisconsin is the defending champion after beating Ohio State 1-0 in the 2023 NCAA title game, securing its seventh championship in program history.

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship Schedule

Here is the 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship schedule (subject to change):

Regionals

Thursday March 14 | First round

Saturday March 16 | Quarterfinals

Frozen Four ladies 2024 | March 22-24

Semi-finals Friday, March 22 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM EN | ESPN+

Friday, March 22 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM EN | ESPN+ National Championship Game Sunday March 24 at 4:00 PM EN | ESPNU.

The NCAA Tournament features a total of eleven teams, with each of the top four seeds hosting a regional site. Five teams qualify by earning an automatic bid as conference champions, while the remaining participants are selected at-large.

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship:

History of the NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship

Beginning in 2001, the NC women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defending champion Wisconsin has won a record seven championships, followed by Minnesota with six and Minnesota Duluth with five.

Here is the complete history of NC women's hockey champions: