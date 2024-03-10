Connect with us

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Results

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship: Brackets, Schedule, Results

 


The selections for the 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship were announced on March 10. Eleven teams were selected for selection, with Ohio State as the No. 1 seed.

Regionals are March 14 and 16, leading up to the Women's Frozen Four at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. The national semifinals are on March 22, followed by the championship game on March 24.

Wisconsin is the defending champion after beating Ohio State 1-0 in the 2023 NCAA title game, securing its seventh championship in program history.

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship Schedule

Here is the 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship schedule (subject to change):

Show selection

Regionals

  • Thursday March 14 | First round
  • Saturday March 16 | Quarterfinals

Frozen Four ladies 2024 | March 22-24

  • Semi-finals Friday, March 22 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM EN | ESPN+
  • National Championship Game Sunday March 24 at 4:00 PM EN | ESPNU.

Buy tickets for Frozen Four for women here

The NCAA Tournament features a total of eleven teams, with each of the top four seeds hosting a regional site. Five teams qualify by earning an automatic bid as conference champions, while the remaining participants are selected at-large.

2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship:

Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket

2024 NC women's ice hockey bracket

History of the NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship

Beginning in 2001, the NC women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defending champion Wisconsin has won a record seven championships, followed by Minnesota with six and Minnesota Duluth with five.

Here is the complete history of NC women's hockey champions:

Year Champion (record) To score Second place Location
2023 Wisconsin (29-10-2) 1-0 State of Ohio Duluth, Minn.
2022 Ohio State (32-6-0) 3-2 Minnesota Duluth University Park, Pa.
2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeast Erie, Pa.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19
2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Kon.
2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minnesota.
2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo.
2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, NH
2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis
2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Kon.
2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis
2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis
2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston
2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn.
2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, NY
2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota
2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire
2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence
2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn.
2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, NH
2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Laurens Minneapolis

2024 Women's National Collegiate Ice Hockey Championship Announced

The field for the 2024 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship has been announced, with regional play set to begin on Thursday, March 14.

DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship 2024: brackets, schedule, scores

Everything you need to know for the 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship, including schedule information, standings and scores.

Ohio State sits atop the Power 5 heading into the women's hockey season

For the final time this season, NCAA.com correspondent Jordan Menard will unveil her Power 5 women's hockey rankings as conference tournaments across the country come to a close this weekend.

