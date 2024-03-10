'Test cricket is difficult, you need…': Rahul Dravid on young players after 4-1 win over England | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Rahul Dravid emphasized the importance of unity and cohesive teamwork for success in the challenging world of Testing cricket during an inspiring locker room speech after India's remarkable 4-1 series win England in Dharamsala.

Despite suffering a setback in the first Test in Hyderabad, the home side staged a remarkable comeback and secured victories in the next four matches to clinch the series. “Series like this have to be earned and that's tough. Test cricket is tough at times. It's tough in terms of your skills. It's tough physically, as you have seen, it's tough mentally,” Dravid said in a video on BCCI .TV.

“But in the end it's a great satisfaction. The satisfaction you get when you win a series like this by coming from one deficit and being able to win four. I think it's just phenomenal,” he added.

In the absence of key players like Virat Kohli , Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul, the Indian team discovered unsung heroes among several young talents during the series. The home team introduced five debutants Rajat Paitidar, Dhruv Jurel Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep in this high-stakes series.

Plus, even seasoned players love it jasprit bumrah And Ravindra Jadeja each had to take a test.

The Indian coach expressed immense satisfaction as many of these emerging talents showed exceptional performances and rose to the occasion during the series.

“For a lot of you young guys, especially when you come into this group, you need each other to succeed. Whether you are a batsman or bowler or whatever you are, your success is linked to the success of others.

“You're all investing in each other's success. And that's very important for the future. It's not about your success, it's about how you can help other people succeed, which will help you succeed too,” he said.

The 51-year-old was happy to see how the players found ways to turn the tide when they came under pressure.

“There were moments in the series where we were really challenged and pushed and we found a way to bounce back, which speaks to the skills we have, the resilience we have, the character we have.

“On many occasions in this series the games could have gone either way. But we always found people in the dressing room who went the extra mile and turned the game our way. And that was fantastic.”

Dravid also praised the team for effectively capitalizing on favorable situations and making the most of advantageous positions during the series.

“So you not only have to win the games when you have to fight back, which we have done very well. But you also have to win the games when you are in front and you do not let the opponent come back in any situation.” .”

The former India captain praised the team for emerging winners from a long, grueling series against quality opposition.

“We also talked about this at the beginning of the series. Whether we win or lose, this is going to teach us a lot: a five-Test match series. You're going to go through a lot of ups and downs.

“It's a long series, you're going to be tested. And it would teach us a lot about us as players or some as a team and a lot about us and we came through that exceptionally with great flying colors. and we face challenges both on and off the field.”

(With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/england-in-india/test-cricket-is-hard-you-are-going-to-need-rahul-dravid-to-young-players-after-4-1-series-win-over-england/articleshow/108368610.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos