Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch in Spring Ball, No. 14 Keelan Smith





Nebraska football starts Spring Ball season No. 2 under Matt Rhule with an official start date of March 24. Ahead of the long-awaited (and much-needed) return of Husker football, Inside Nebraska is counting down the days until that first morning of practice with our list of the Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch During Spring Ball. To be clear, this is not a list of the top 14 players on the Huskers roster, nor is it a list of the top 14 players in the Nebraska program. It's a list made up mostly of players we haven't seen much, if at all, on the field in a Husker jersey or otherwise and who we and many others would like to see play live to better understand them. an athlete, how they fit into this version of Nebraska football and what their role could be in 2024. Without rambling any further, we'll kick off the list with No. 14: True freshman wide receiver Keelan Smith.

Measurable: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. Class: True freshmen Position: Wide receiver Analysis: When Nebraska released its official updated online roster and Smith was listed as a wide receiver, it wasn't shocking, but it certainly caught your attention if you were following his recruitment closely. When Smith committed to the Huskers as the sixth member of the class in May 2023, his decision was full of intrigue and excitement. Not only because of his bloodlines, he is the son of Nebraska legend and one of the program's all-time best pass rushers in Neil Smith, a former All-American and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Neil Smith, and not only because he's from an area (Kansas City) that the Huskers have been wanting to crack lately (especially with all the talent coming out of that state over the past few years). But also because of the simple question: in which position will he play? Where will it fit? These questions were not asked out of concern, but rather out of excitement in thinking about the possibilities. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, there are a few possibilities, which is why he was such a priority target for Nebraska and why Smith himself felt it was a good fit. “I mean, I don't care (about switching positions),” Smith told Inside Nebraska about why he chose the Huskers. “That's why I feel like I'm unique. I can play both (offense and defense) and feel like it won't affect me either way,” Smith said. “I want to play in any position that helps the team win.” Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, our former senior recruiting analyst here at Inside Nebraska, was all over Smith's recruitment and dedication. He explained why he was so intrigued by the addition of the three-star Rivals mentioned as a tight end prospect in high school. Greg Smith: “Keelan has a lot of growth potential, both with his frame and his game. Will he remain a great wide receiver in Lincoln? A versatile pass-catching tight end? Continue to grow into a defensive lineman like his father? There are plenty of options for how Smith's future in Lincoln might play out, but I'm betting he'll have a good career.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nebraska.rivals.com/news/spring-countdown-top-14-intriguing-huskers-to-watch-14-keelan-smith The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos