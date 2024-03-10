W&M Women's Tennis records second victory in a row





WILLIAMSBURG William & Mary women's tennis posted a 7-0 victory over George Washington on Saturday afternoon at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. The Tribe (6-5) won its second consecutive series by capturing the doubles point and did not drop a set in capturing the singles spots. How it happened W&M claimed the first point of the match with wins over No. 1 and No. 3. Graduate student Yu Chen and junior Emma Fernald gave the Tribe the lead with a 6-4 victory over Madison Lee and Victoria Sasinka in first place. The Tribe pair won for the second time in a row, increasing the score to 6-3 at No. 1.

Freshmen Francesca Davis and sophomores Yaëlle Vaissaud took the doubles point, beating Solange Skeene and Alejandra Ramirez in a tiebreak, 7-6 (2), on line three. The duo took their win streak to three games and increased the score to 6-2 in two games.

Juniors Ine Stange And Hedda Gurholt The lead was quickly increased to 3-0. Stange dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Lee at No. 4, while Gurholt won 6-3 sets against Stella Wiesemann on line one. Stange won her third in a row and improved to 9-6 overall. Gurholt moved her team lead in singles to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in dual-match play.

Graduated student Mila Mejic clinched the Tribe victory with a straight-set win over No. 3. She dispatched Sasinka 6-3, 6-4, for her seventh win of the year.

clinched the Tribe victory with a straight-set win over No. 3. She dispatched Sasinka 6-3, 6-4, for her seventh win of the year. As in doubles, Davis and Vaissaid added points to the Tribe tally with wins at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Davis defeated Solange Skeene 6-4, 6-2, for her eleventh win of the year, as she improved to No. 7 -2 in a double match. Vaissaud defeated Alejandra Ramirez 6-3, 6-2, to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-1 at No. 6.

Chen completed the Tribe singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2 over Gabriela Giraldo. She took her ledger to 11-7 overall and 5-1 at No. 2. Next one

The Tribe hits the road next week for a pair of CAA games. W&M heads to UNCW on Thursday, March 14 at noon before taking on Charleston on Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. William & Mary 7, George Washington 0 Singles

No. 1 Hedda Gurholt (W&M) for sure. Stella Wiesemann (GW) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Yu Chen (W&M) for sure. Gabriela Giraldo (GW) 6-3, 6-2

number 3 Mila Mejic (W&M) for sure. Victoria Sasinka (GW) 6-3, 6-4

number 4 Ine Stange (W&M) for sure. Madison Lee (GW) 6-0, 6-1

number 5 Francesca Davis (W&M) for sure. Solange Skeene (GW) 6-4, 6-2

number 6 Yaëlle Vaissaud (W&M) for sure. Alejandra Ramirez (GW) 6-3, 6-2

Finishing order: 4, 1, 3*, 5, 6, 2 Double

No. 1 Chen/Fernald (W&M) def. Lee/Sasinka (GW) 6-4

No. 2 G. Giraldo/Wiesemann (GW) def. Stange/Gurholt (W&M) 7-5

No. 3 Davis/Vaissaud (W&M) def. Skeene/Ramirez (GW) 7-6 (2)

Finishing order: 1, 3*, 2

