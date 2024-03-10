Sports
Wisconsin men's hockey bounces back to defeat Ohio State to force Game 3
MADISON Wisconsin played like a team with its back against a wall on Saturday.
The Badgers men's hockey team took the ice with a sense of urgency that was missing after its Game 1 loss to Ohio State and its 4-2 victory over the Buckeyes in Game 2 of the Big Ten quarterfinals, played before 10,837 people at the Kohl Center .
Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan made 37 saves and posted a .949 save percentage for the Badgers, scored two power play goals, won a challenge that took an Ohio State goal off the scoreboard and never trailed.
The victory creates a win-or-go-home situation on Sunday. The puck drops at 5 p.m
BOX SCORE:Wisconsin 4, Ohio State 2
This time of year it's hard to win hockey games and for us to get a lead (was big), said Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings, whose team increased its record to 26-10-2. I thought our power play definitely helped us momentum-wise. Also the crowd tonight, over 10,000 people, made a difference for us because we were able to harness some of their momentum, their energy. And then I thought some of our best players played some of their best games.
Hastings specifically talked about his No. 1 line of seniors David Silye and Mathieu De St. Phalle and sophomore Cruz Lucius, as well as sophomores Simon Tassy and McClellan.
Senior Anthony Kehrer scored what turned out to be the game winner at the 7 minute, 2 second mark of the second period on a power play. It was founded by freshmen Owen Mehlenbacher and Tassy. The score gave Wisconsin a 3-1 lead.
The goal was only Kehrer's second of the season and fourth of his career. It was also unlikely that Mehlenbacher would get the assist. It was only his second point of the season and third point of the year.
Mehlie did all the work there, Kehrer said. For me there, I was just thinking about connecting to it and luckily it ended up in the back of the net. It was just finding the open ice. Obviously we were a man ahead, so we had some space out there.
Lucius added an empty net goal in the final 2 minutes to give the Badgers their final margin of victory.
Lucius (one goal, two assists) tied his season high with a three-point night. Silye (one goal, one assist) increased his points total to 12 in the last ten games. Tassy (two assists) played his seventh multi-point game of the season.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Buckeyes.
In the last two meetings, Ohio State (13-19-4) struck first. This time, Wisconsin got the early advantage thanks to sophomore Christian Fitzgerald's goal at 13:07 of the first period with no assists from Silye and Lucius.
It calmed the nerves a bit, Silye said of the goal. Sometimes you start to hesitate a little bit, but once we got on the board early, we got into a groove and I thought we were humming.
Also give assistant coach Luke Regner an unofficial assist. After Ohio States' Theo Wallberg scored seven minutes into the second period, Regner, the Badgers director of hockey operations, called the bench to inform Hastings that there had been goaltender interference in the game.
Hastings challenged the play and won a reversal that allowed the Badgers to maintain a two-goal lead.
The challenge proved crucial after Ohio State's Patrick Guzzo scored at 9:47 of the third period to make it a one-goal game.
The Buckeyes have been a thorn in UW's side this past month. This time, however, UW wasn't denied and survived to play another game.
It's playoff hockey. Do or die tomorrow, Kehrer said. Obviously we got the job done tonight, but the jobs aren't done yet. We all know the X's and Os. We've played this team enough. It just comes down to mentality and I like our group, how we feel.
