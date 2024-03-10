Quetta and Islamabad will advance to the play-offs in Pakistan Super League cricket





Quetta Gladiators finally sealed a play-off spot in Pakistan Super League cricket after four years when Mohammad Wasim Shaheen Shah Afridi pulled a last-ball six to hand Lahore Qalandars a six-wicket defeat on Sunday. Two-time defending champions Lahore's disastrous season ended with just one win against Islamabad United in ten league games. Fourth-placed Quetta has 11 points and could still finish among the top two if it beats leaders Multan Sultans in the final league match on Tuesday. Quetta's win eliminated Karachi Kings (8 points) from the play-offs race, with Multan (12 points), Islamabad (11) and Peshawar Zalmi (11) having also advanced. Opening batsman Saud Shakeel anchored Quetta's run-chase of 169-4 with an unbeaten 88 off 65 balls, including two successive boundaries against Afridi (2-41) in the final over before Wasim hit the Lahore captain over mid-wicket for a match-winning six of the last ball. Left-arm fast bowler Jahandad Khan (2-30) stifled Quetta's chase in the first half of the innings with the wickets of Jason Roy (18) and skipper Rilee Rossouw (13) before Shakeel and Khawaja Nafay (26) put together a 70 moves – walking stand. Earlier, Afridi hit 55 after promoting himself to No. 5 and Abdullah Shafique was 59 not out as Lahore made 166-4 after opting to bat first. ISLAMABAD WINS THRILLER Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan led Islamabad's epic chase against Multan as the two-time former champions qualified for the play-offs in a high-scoring match in Rawalpindi. Munro hit 84 off 40 balls and Shadab added 54 off 31 before Imad Wasim made a crucial unbeaten 30 to propel Islamabad to 232-7 for a three-wicket win in his last league match. Earlier, Usman Khan posted his second consecutive century in the tournament when his unbeaten 100 off 50 balls anchored Multan at 228-4 after Shadab opted to play. Usman hit fifteen fours and three sixes and shared two solid half-century stands with Johnson Charles (42) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13). Islamabad got off to a bumpy start as David Willey found the thick outside edge of Alex Hales' bat and fast bowler Mohammad Ali (2-44) made a brilliant one-handed return catch to dismiss Salman Ali Agha. Munro and Shadab then got the chase back on track with a 141-run stand as they counter-attacked the tournament's leading wicket-taker Usama Mir (0-68) and Chris Jordan (1-42). ___ AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/national/story/2024-03-10/munro-and-shadab-lead-islamabad-to-psl-playoffs-with-epic-win-over-multan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos