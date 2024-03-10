Quick recruitment update after offers and commit





For a few months, Ohio State football was a bit stingy with its offers to high school prospects, but that changed in recent days. Not only that, they also collected a commitment from a gambler on Friday afternoon. The Buckeye coaching staff sent out multiple offers to different prospects over a few different cycles at the end of this work week, so they've been busy breaking down film with prospects from last season. Additionally, they've seen several prospects get a crystal ball to ultimately commit to Ohio State, Jaime Ffrench and Mariyon Dye, while others, who you can see below, have organized visits to Columbus. Find out the latest in Ohio State football recruiting action below. (Note: All lead rankings are based on the 247Sports composite rankings.) Ohio State gets a commitment from Australian gambler Nick McLarty

McLarty is a huge gambler, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 255 pounds. After visiting the Ohio State staff earlier this week, the Australian didn't want to leave states without making a commitment to the Buckeyes. If he continues to shoot punts like this, McLarty will be seen as an extremely valuable addition. Florida 2025 linebacker Gavin Nix is ​​scheduled to visit later this month

Nix is ​​a bit on the short side for a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker, but has the talent to overcome that. He ranks 79th in his class. Nix visits Columbus on March 27. 2025 Missouri offensive tackle Jack Lange gets an offer

Lange has a perfect frame for a left tackle at 6 feet, 8 inches and 275 pounds. His ranking bears that out, as he is the No. 14 player at his position and 149th in the country. The Buckeyes were a little late in offering Lange, but were able to make up ground quickly. Kentucky edge Javeon Campbell offered prior to the spring visit

Campbell already planned his visit to Columbus for early April, but didn't have to wait for the coveted Buckeye offer. The 6-foot-4, 5-inch, 265-pounder isn't nationally ranked yet, but is ranked by 247Sports as a 3-star and No. 35 edge rusher. In-state 5-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley will visit on an undetermined spring date

The good news is that Riley will visit Columbus, but the 6-foot, 5-inch, 263-pound five-star tackle isn't sure when. The Ohioan is the top-rated prospect in the state while checking in as the No. 13 prospect in the country.

