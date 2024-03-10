Wisconsin men's hockey, Ohio State ready for Game 3 battle





The University of Wisconsin and Ohio State men's hockey teams will decide Sunday who will advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. One detail will likely be a big factor in that decision after the Badgers forced Game 3 of the quarterfinal series at the Kohl Center. The Badgers and Buckeyes will play a third game in three days after the first two featured plenty of antagonism, battle and emotion. They do this on Sunday at 5 p.m., with an hour of rest due to the nightly start of summer time. Who is better conditioned to handle the series on the line in the teams' seventh meeting of the season? That's the smaller question that will help answer the bigger question: who moves forward.











“It's just another test for us that we have to overcome. It doesn't change,” said Badgers center David Silye, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second period of a 4-2 victory on Saturday. “Just like any other race, whatever you do, make sure you get enough rest and get your meal in. Personally, I like the earlier start (Sunday). Get up, get after it and let's get started I think we're ready and we're looking forward to turning the page here.” People also read… No. 5 Wisconsin had to turn a few pages after a mediocre 3-1 loss in the first game of the best-of-three series. Coach Mike Hastings called it “an important rebound” on Saturday and said some of the Badgers' key players were at the top of their game in extending the streak to its limit. He credited Simon Tassy and the top line of Silye, Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle. He gave special mention to Owen Mehlenbacher for setting up Anthony Kehrer's power-play goal that gave Wisconsin a 3-1 lead in the second period. And goalkeeper Kyle McClellan was there to make some great saves to keep the Badgers ahead. The players between the pipes are critical when a series culminates in a decisive duel and McClellan starts his third in three days. Ohio State continued its rotation of Logan Terness in the first game of a weekend and Kristoffer Eberly in the second, so Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik has a less-burdened goaltender to put in net. Hastings appeared unconcerned about McClellan's fitness after a 37-save performance that was more demanding in the final two periods. One of the big changes for the senior this season has been his focus on nutrition and on-ice fitness, and that is now being put to the test. “Kyle's dedication to his training will put him in a good frame of mind,” Hastings said. Wisconsin and Ohio State have each won three games in the season series. The Badgers have home ice advantage for Game 7 of the season and Game 3 of the series, and Big Ten Tournament history is on Wisconsin's side. Five of the six three-match quarterfinals have been won by the team that won Game 2. The Badgers have been on the losing side of two of those at Penn State in 2019 and Notre Dame in 2022. However, Ohio State has the only Game 3 win for a team that lost Game 2 to Penn State last season. “It's playoff hockey, do or die (Sunday),” Kehrer said. “Obviously we got the job done (Saturday), but the job isn't done yet. Right now it's going to be a three on three. We all know the X's and O's. We've played this team enough. I like of our group, how we feel.” Photos: Wisconsin men's hockey faces Ohio State in Game 2 of the Big Ten tournament















































































































































































