Connect with us

Sports

Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt

Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt

 



Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt

By means of Lito delos Reyes
PhilBoxing.com
Mon, March 11, 2024

DAVAO CITY – Gil Ablanque and Mary Joy Emnacin reigned in the men's and women's singles categories in the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Open Table Tennis Tournament 2024, held last March 1-3 at the NCCC Mall VP in Bajada.

Ablanque defeated Mark Ortega in the final.

Celso Cubio and Neil Mark Beking both settled for third place.

Emnacin, on the other hand, crushed Gevianne Sorongon in the distaff,

Third were Angelli Doren Gallano and Ghinlou Baran.

In the boys singles 15 years. old and younger, Fatrickly Caballero defeated Azee Abrahan in the final.

Lauriano Apollonio and Zachary Apollonio finished third.

Melchora Contridas won the Girls' Singles 15 years. old and under. She shadowed Laira Albano.

Dane Sorongon and Azaliah Abrahan finished third.

Rhene Laguda won the men's singles for 40 years. old and above and defeated former Davao Open champion Alex Ang.

Third were retired city engineer Dr. Louie Metran and Antonio Palban.

Meanwhile, organizer Friendee Nuez revealed the results of the WTT qualifying:

Under 11 boys

1st- Estanlee Ceballos

2nd – Hosea Sorongon

3rd Rhed Baja

Brylle Sagario

Under 11 girls

1st – Nelrose Banson

2nd – Karla Baladad

3rd Moneyah Mary Blair Nuez

Kylie Yabot

Under 13 boys

1st – Zacharias Apollonius

2nd – France Apollonius

3rd – Hosea Sorongon

Estanlee Ceballos

Under 13 girls

1st – Rosamhie Millarez

2nd – Princess Caballero

3rd – Suzette Lao

Stephanie Llemit

Under 15 boys

1st- Laurian Apollonius

2nd – Fatrickly Caballero

3rd – Rick Larence Cadenas

Leonard Win Goloso

Under 15 girls

1st: Khrizia Gallardo

2nd – Elaine Durato

3rd – Ice growth

Althea Lao

Under 17 boys

1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit

2nd – Xian Art Isunza

3rd- Lord Rafael Malubay

JB Jabonitalla

Under 17 girls

1st – Riza Jane Esperanza

2nd – Charlotte Delos Reyes

3rd – Kristine Charlie Tulabing

Gabriel Marie Pineda

Under 19 boys

1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit

2nd – Christian Saycon

3rd – Vjay Malayo

Zenrique Sanz

Under 19 girls

1st – Riza Jane Esperanza

Click here to view a list of other articles written by Lito delos Reyes.

Recent PhilBoxing.com In-House Articles:

  • Undefeated Irish prospect Tommy Hyde Fighting for first professional title this Saturday during St. Patricks Day weekend in San Francisco
    Mon, Mar 11, 2024
  • Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt
    By Lito delos Reyes, Mon, March 11, 2024
  • Wenceslao wins WBF Austrasian welterweight title
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • Closest, craziest conference seed race
    By Teodoro Medina Reynoso, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • FIDE Rapid Rated Event: IM Concio tops the first Marinduque National Chess Championship
    By Marlon Bernardino, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • RMC wins Champions League 2
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • SPORTS FACTS AND FIGURES 59: NESTHY PETECIO, CARLO PAALAM, AIRA VILLEGAS AND ROGEN LADON GO TO THE NEXT ROUND OF THE OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
    By Maloney L. Samaco, Sun, Mar 10
  • NM Bernardino leads round 4 of PTC World Engineering Chess
    By Marlon Bernardino, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • 1st Officers Ladies Club DavNor Football Festival on March 30-31
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sun, March 10, 2024
  • Shera Mae Patricio and Jamar Talley are one win away from qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
    Sun, Mar 10, 2024
  • Fajardo defends the title in Japan
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sat, March 09, 2024
  • Marcial's former amateur rival, now world champion
    By Teodoro Medina Reynoso, Sat, March 9, 2024
  • Alyssa Mendoza continues impressive performance at the 2024 Olympic Games World Qualifying Tournament
    Sat, Mar 09, 2024
  • Anthony Joshua puts Francis Ngannou to sleep in second round (Photos/Video)
    By Dong Secuya, Sat, March 09, 2024
  • Joseph Parker overcomes two losses to defeat Zhilei Zhang via majority decision
    By Dong Secuya, Sat, March 09, 2024
  • VIRGEL VITOR STOPS TAE SUN KIM WITH ONE PUNCH KO, WINS WBO ORIENTAL 130 BELT
    By Carlos Costa, Sat, March 9, 2024
  • Reymart Tagacanao stops Indonesian Lamandau in Bohol; Becomes “the new” WBA Asia Super Fly Champion
    By Carlos Costa, Sat, March 9, 2024
  • Vitor KOs Korean to win vacant WBO Oriental super featherweight title
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sat, March 09, 2024
  • Tagacanao holds off Lamandau, remains undefeated
    By Lito delos Reyes, Sat, March 09, 2024
  • Tyson Fury is mapping out a five-fight plan and insists he has no plans to call time on his epic boxing career
    Fri, Mar 08, 2024
  • FORD: I would unite against NICK BALL
    Fri, Mar 08, 2024
  • Battle of the Fury on March 22
    By Lito delos Reyes, Fri, March 08, 2024
  • Joshua/Ngannou & Zhang/Parker Top Saudi's Packaged PPV Card
    By Chris Carlson, Fri, Mar 08, 2024
  • Jokic's Triple Double Powers Denver's Sweep of Boston Celtics, 115-109 in NBA Finals Preview
    By Teodoro Medina Reynoso, Fri, March 8, 2024
  • Winner of Joshua vs Ngannou fight set for inclusion in undisputed world title fight according to promoter
    Fri, Mar 08, 2024
    		•

    Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ http://philboxing.com/news/story-169640.html

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: