Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt

Mon, March 11, 2024 DAVAO CITY – Gil Ablanque and Mary Joy Emnacin reigned in the men's and women's singles categories in the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Open Table Tennis Tournament 2024, held last March 1-3 at the NCCC Mall VP in Bajada.

Ablanque defeated Mark Ortega in the final. Celso Cubio and Neil Mark Beking both settled for third place. Emnacin, on the other hand, crushed Gevianne Sorongon in the distaff, Third were Angelli Doren Gallano and Ghinlou Baran. In the boys singles 15 years. old and younger, Fatrickly Caballero defeated Azee Abrahan in the final. Lauriano Apollonio and Zachary Apollonio finished third. Melchora Contridas won the Girls' Singles 15 years. old and under. She shadowed Laira Albano. Dane Sorongon and Azaliah Abrahan finished third. Rhene Laguda won the men's singles for 40 years. old and above and defeated former Davao Open champion Alex Ang. Third were retired city engineer Dr. Louie Metran and Antonio Palban. Meanwhile, organizer Friendee Nuez revealed the results of the WTT qualifying: Under 11 boys



1st- Estanlee Ceballos



2nd – Hosea Sorongon



3rd Rhed Baja



Brylle Sagario Under 11 girls



1st – Nelrose Banson



2nd – Karla Baladad



3rd Moneyah Mary Blair Nuez



Kylie Yabot Under 13 boys



1st – Zacharias Apollonius



2nd – France Apollonius



3rd – Hosea Sorongon



Estanlee Ceballos Under 13 girls



1st – Rosamhie Millarez



2nd – Princess Caballero



3rd – Suzette Lao



Stephanie Llemit Under 15 boys



1st- Laurian Apollonius



2nd – Fatrickly Caballero



3rd – Rick Larence Cadenas



Leonard Win Goloso Under 15 girls



1st: Khrizia Gallardo



2nd – Elaine Durato



3rd – Ice growth



Althea Lao Under 17 boys



1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit



2nd – Xian Art Isunza



3rd- Lord Rafael Malubay



JB Jabonitalla Under 17 girls



1st – Riza Jane Esperanza



2nd – Charlotte Delos Reyes



3rd – Kristine Charlie Tulabing



Gabriel Marie Pineda Under 19 boys



1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit



2nd – Christian Saycon



3rd – Vjay Malayo



Zenrique Sanz Under 19 girls



1st – Riza Jane Esperanza

