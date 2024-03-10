Sports
Witter, Emnacin top Araw table tennis tilt
By means of Lito delos Reyes
Mon, March 11, 2024
DAVAO CITY – Gil Ablanque and Mary Joy Emnacin reigned in the men's and women's singles categories in the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Open Table Tennis Tournament 2024, held last March 1-3 at the NCCC Mall VP in Bajada.
Ablanque defeated Mark Ortega in the final.
Celso Cubio and Neil Mark Beking both settled for third place.
Emnacin, on the other hand, crushed Gevianne Sorongon in the distaff,
Third were Angelli Doren Gallano and Ghinlou Baran.
In the boys singles 15 years. old and younger, Fatrickly Caballero defeated Azee Abrahan in the final.
Lauriano Apollonio and Zachary Apollonio finished third.
Melchora Contridas won the Girls' Singles 15 years. old and under. She shadowed Laira Albano.
Dane Sorongon and Azaliah Abrahan finished third.
Rhene Laguda won the men's singles for 40 years. old and above and defeated former Davao Open champion Alex Ang.
Third were retired city engineer Dr. Louie Metran and Antonio Palban.
Meanwhile, organizer Friendee Nuez revealed the results of the WTT qualifying:
Under 11 boys
1st- Estanlee Ceballos
2nd – Hosea Sorongon
3rd Rhed Baja
Brylle Sagario
Under 11 girls
1st – Nelrose Banson
2nd – Karla Baladad
3rd Moneyah Mary Blair Nuez
Kylie Yabot
Under 13 boys
1st – Zacharias Apollonius
2nd – France Apollonius
3rd – Hosea Sorongon
Estanlee Ceballos
Under 13 girls
1st – Rosamhie Millarez
2nd – Princess Caballero
3rd – Suzette Lao
Stephanie Llemit
Under 15 boys
1st- Laurian Apollonius
2nd – Fatrickly Caballero
3rd – Rick Larence Cadenas
Leonard Win Goloso
Under 15 girls
1st: Khrizia Gallardo
2nd – Elaine Durato
3rd – Ice growth
Althea Lao
Under 17 boys
1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit
2nd – Xian Art Isunza
3rd- Lord Rafael Malubay
JB Jabonitalla
Under 17 girls
1st – Riza Jane Esperanza
2nd – Charlotte Delos Reyes
3rd – Kristine Charlie Tulabing
Gabriel Marie Pineda
Under 19 boys
1st – Stephen Gabriel Llemit
2nd – Christian Saycon
3rd – Vjay Malayo
Zenrique Sanz
Under 19 girls
1st – Riza Jane Esperanza
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
