VMI takes the Binghamton series on Sunday with a 5-3 victory





Next game: Norfolk State 12-3-2024 | 3:00 PM March 12 (Tue) / 3 p.m Norfolk State History LEXINGTON, Va. The VMI baseball team earned a game-winning 5-3 victory over Binghamton on a cold and windy Sunday afternoon at Lamore Field at Gray-Minor Stadium. With the win, VMI improves to 8-9 on the season, while the Bearcats drop to 4-9 on the year. Score overview *Binghamton opened the score with one run in the third inning on Logan Haskell's single to right, scoring Eric Madenberg

*VMI took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning Jimmy Goat brought in Ty Swaim And Grayson Fitzwater doubled to right center to score Trey Morgan *VMIs Justin Strong added a run in the fifth on a solo home run to left center field, and Fitzwater kept the bats alive in the six by homering to right center to make the score 4-1 for VMI.

*The Keydets earned their final run of the day in the seventh inning when Swaim hit a triple to center field that Owen Prince around the bases

*The Bearcats would score two runs in the eighth inning. Mike Gunning hit an RBI double to score Tommy Reifler, and Mike Stellrecht later singled to right field to bring in Gunning and cut the deficit to 5-3 for the final score. Inside the Box score *Fitzwater finished the game with two RBI for VMI on two hits in four at-bats

*Swaim and Starke finished the day with two hits each and were also credited with one RBI and one run

*VMIs Holden Wilkerson earned the win on the Mount after fanning 10 Binghamton batters and allowing just five hits and one earned run in six innings of work

* Marcus Van Alstine earned his fifth save of the season in 1.1 innings, as he allowed just one hit while striking out two

*Binghamton's Nelson Berkwich picked up the loss in five innings of work, as he allowed six hits and three earned runs with three walks to 19 VMI batters

*Both teams finished with nine goals each Next one VMI will take on Norfolk State at home on Tuesday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at Gray-Minor Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2024/3/10/baseball-vmi-takes-binghamton-series-with-5-3-win-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos