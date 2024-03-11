North Shore HS football player killed in drive-by shooting at party in northern Harris County





HARRIS COUNTY, Texas A North Shore High School student and football player was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday while at a party in northern Harris County, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jarvon Coles was killed in the shooting Saturday night. He was a senior and football player at Galena Park ISD's North Shore High School The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane around 11 p.m Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at the home, and they arrived to find a large party gathered. The sheriff's office said the home was rented through Airbnb, but Airbnb has since said the incident did not occur during an Airbnb reservation. Authorities also received a second call about a person passed out at the address. When deputies arrived, they found paramedics performing CPR on Coles. As paramedics performed CPR, they realized Coles had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Deputies said there was a large party at the home and there were reports of underage drinking. The house was also a rental and the event was planned on social media. During the party, a car carrying several people drove by and fired shots at the home. Authorities are still looking for the suspects and trying to get a better description of the car. If you have any information about the incident, please call HCSO at 713-274-9100.

