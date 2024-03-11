



ST. PAUL Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows has won the Mr. Won Hockey Award 2024. The prestigious title is awarded annually to the best boys hockey player in the state of Minnesota. Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay won the award last year and he was subsequently drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Roseau's Max Strand won the honor the year before in 2023. Burrows led the Skippers in scoring this season with a total of 59 points and his 40 assists in just 28 games were also a team high. During his three-year varsity high school career at Minnetonka, the 18-year-old totaled 58 goals, 77 assists and 135 overall points. The 6-foot-4 forward for the Skippers is committed to playing Division I hockey at the University of Denver. Prior to his senior season, Burrows was a point-per-game player with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. He was last ranked No. 64 in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Report for North American skaters. Burrows is originally from Orono, Minnesota, and he won the 2023 Class AA state title with the Skippers as a junior. Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Minnetonka forward Gavin Garry (15) and Minnetonka defenseman Liam Hupka (17) against Hill-Murray in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The ice rink live The other nine finalists for the award were Javon Moore (Minnetonka/Minnesota), John Stout (Minnetonka/Minnesota), Noah Urness (Roseau/St. Cloud State), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata), Louis Wehmann (Providence Academy) and Jackson. Nevers (Edina/Minnesota), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen/Wisconsin), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad/North Dakota) and Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake/St. Cloud State).

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in mass communications and a minor in writing and rhetoric studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/minnesota-hockey/minnesota-boys/hagen-burrows-of-minnetonka-wins-mr-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

