Bullied, raped at 14, a breakdown over a B+, how the Hong Kong author triumphed over the odds

I was very sensitive to tension between my parents and growing up I felt anxious and bothered by it insomnia

Heaven and hell

Because my grandfather was an overseas Chinese back then Deng Xiaoping When China opened, we were allowed to move abroad. In 1984 my parents moved to Hong Kong.

They couldn't take all four of us, so they took my older sister and brother. My younger sister and I were left in the care of my grandmother and our uncles at the Leung Mansion in Nanan. It was terrible that I didn't know my grandmother and one of the uncles was a troubled man and would bully and beat us.

Home was hell, but school was heaven. My teacher really liked my writing and read it to the class.

Leung at her graduation in Athens, Ohio, in 2000. Photo: Sonia Leung

Foolish girl from the mainland

When I was twelve, my sister and I moved to Hong Kong. My parents' qualifications were not recognized in the city, so they worked ten hours a day, six days a week in a factory to support us.

The six of us lived in a room in a slum of Diamond Hill. There were two bunk beds; my parents and two sisters shared a double bunk bed, and my older brother and I had the other bunk bed.

We couldn't go to normal morning school, so we went to class in the afternoon. It was a difficult adjustment. I couldn't speak Cantonese, we spoke Fukien at home, let alone English.

Even though I was old enough to go to high school, because I didn't know English, I was put in fourth grade to try to catch up. The teacher called me to the front to write my English name on the board, but I didn't know my ABCs. After that, my classmates called me one stupid girl from the mainland

Because I was bullied, I spent a lot of time alone. I came across a book corner in the school and devoured children's books like The Secret Garden And Grimms Fairy Tales. I found an English-Chinese dictionary and looked up words. I hid in books and enriched myself so I wouldn't drown in sadness.

I studied hard and after a year I was in the top five of the class.

Leung with her Japanese husband in Rome, Italy, in 2005. They later divorced. Photo: Sonia Leung

Under control

My parents always came home late and tired, so they didn't know what I was doing. None of us talked at home.

There was a concrete table tennis table in the slum. I worked up the courage to ask a group of boys if I could play with them. Once I had a table tennis bat in my hand, I felt in control. It was the same satisfaction I get from holding a pen.

After a few months, one of the boys told me about a youth center near my school where they had a better table tennis table. I went there the next day and joined a group. About 10 of us got really good. We formed a team and the center manager found us a coach.

He said he could do a comprehensive test, and then he raped me. After that he didn't look at me anymore Sonia Leung

I trusted him

The coach was in his thirties. He had sad eyes, just like my father, and I saw him as a father figure. He gave me a lot of attention and said I would make the team proud because I played the best.

For almost two years he trained me and drove me to interschool competitions. He told me that I could qualify for the Hong Kong junior table tennis team and sign up for the newly opened gym, Jockey Club Ti-l College. If I were accepted, I would live in a dormitory and I would be able to lighten the burden on my parents.

I was so excited at the prospect of making my parents proud. He told me that before I could apply to the school, I had to undergo a medical check-up and that he could help me with the preliminary test.

Leung as sales and marketing director at work in Hong Kong 2018. Photo: Sonia Leung

I was 14 and trusted him. He took me to his apartment. When we got to his apartment, he locked the door, asked if I liked karaoke and told me to relax.

He told me to stand up and stretch out my arms, then he came behind me and put his hands on my breasts. He said: You're 14, but you haven't grown yet. I froze.

He said he could do a comprehensive test, and then he raped me. After that he didn't look at me anymore.

He took me home, but I don't remember anything about that. I never went to the youth center again, I never saw him again. I didn't tell anyone what happened.

Snail without shell

I was admitted to band in a government school (the highest level). I stayed to myself. I brought a carton of milk and a piece of sweet bread to school and ate two slices in the morning and five slices in the afternoon so I didn't have to leave the classroom.

I felt vulnerable, like a snail without a shell. My teacher noticed something was wrong and referred me to a social worker. The social worker was very busy and I only saw her a few times. I could tell that she was upper class and living in a slum I was very aware of the class difference.

Leung visits the Hope Destitute Children Center in Uganda in 2009. Photo: Sonia Leung

I didn't tell her what happened, I felt like she didn't understand. I started to self-harm, the pain would stop the screaming in my head. I knew I had to do something because if I had stayed, I would have jumped off the roof of the school.

I read Outside the window, by Taiwanese writer Chiung Yao, and it changed my life. I identified with the main character and wanted to go to Taiwan. Around the same time, I heard a popular Taiwanese song, The Olive Tree, about a wandering soul who spoke out. That convinced me to go to Taiwan.

That summer, after my freshman year of high school, I worked at McDonalds and saved HK$3,000.

After two years, I walked into a police station and reported it for overstaying my visa Sonia Leung

Wandering soul

On September 1, 1990, I got a one-way ticket to Taipei. I didn't know anyone there. Luckily, since it was the beginning of the academic semester, National Taiwan University had a counter at the airport. The vice president of the Malaysian Student Union was there to help foreign students.

I told him that I wanted to find a job and continue my studies. He took me to the student office in Taipei and I stayed in a student house there. He bought a calling card and asked me to call home. I called my neighbor and asked her to tell my parents I was okay, but when she asked where I was, I hung up.

I ended up spending two years in Taiwan. I moved across the island, stayed in student dorms on campus, and got a part-time job. I couldn't go to high school, so I took Chinese literature and comparative literature classes in college because I love literature so much.

Leung celebrating his graduation from the CityU MFA program in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Sonia Leung

Deported to Hong Kong

After two years, I walked into a police station and reported it for overstaying my visa. They checked that I had no criminal record and deported me to Hong Kong.

I stayed inside Chungking Mansions for a year and worked in a gift shop at the Star Ferry. Later I worked in a record store where I met a Korean-Chinese colleague. Wed both stopped working at the store when I met him on my twentieth birthday.

We got together that night, but he came from a good family and I felt I didn't deserve him, so I didn't answer his calls and refused to see him. Two months later I found out I was pregnant.

I went to the Family Planning Association in Wan Chai and had my one and only abortion. It still affects me because I think about the daughter I could have had.

B+ = breakdown

I rotated through several sales jobs, eventually specializing in fine foods, imports and distribution. I went to night school and did a BSc in communications; it was a joint program between Baptist University and Ohio University in the United States.

After three and a half years of night school, I completed the program in 2000, with a semester in Ohio. I pushed myself hard to get on the right path.

I felt like I had to prove to myself that I wasn't bad, just a good girl. So once I got a B+, I had a breakdown. I saw a psychologist in the student center and for the first time I told someone about the rape. I received counseling and started to process what had happened.

Leung is working on a collection of short stories, a poetry collection and some essays. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Against all odds

When I was in college, I met a Japanese student. After a five-year long-distance relationship, we got married and I moved to Japan. Initially we lived with his parents and I spoke fluent Japanese, but the relationship did not last. He was very traditional in his view of how women should be subservient to men.

In 2008 we divorced and I returned to Hong Kong. Even though I had a good job, I didn't feel happy because I suppressed my dream of becoming a writer. So in 2014, when I turned 40, I entered the City University of Hong Kong's master of fine arts program in creative writing and started writing my memoirs.

Finally, after ten years, it is published by Blacksmith Books The Girl Who Dreamed: A Hong Kong Memoir by Triumph Against the Odds.

The cover of Leung's book. Photo: Blacksmith Books

Authentic voice

By understanding your own story, you build a bridge to others. When you think about those things, you feel like you have more control. Everything becomes manageable, otherwise it becomes a jumble of sounds in your head.

I am working on a collection of short stories, a collection of poems and some essays. Many Chinese women's stories are told by overseas Chinese. I want to give my authentic voice to tell their stories and make my voice heard worldwide.

By shedding light on the lives of Chinese women, I will also illuminate the lives of girls and women around the world, because sisterhood and solidarity matter.

The Girl Who Dreamed: A Hong Kong Memoir of Triumph Against the Odds, published by Blacksmith Books, will be available for purchase from Bookazine and other bookstores in Hong Kong from today.