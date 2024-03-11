Spiders Clinch programs first Atlantic 10 Conference championship title





HENRIKO, Va. The No. 1-seeded University of Richmond women's basketball team captured the program's first Atlantic 10 Conference Championship title on Sunday, defeating sixth-seeded Rhode Island 65-51. This is the program's first conference title since the 1991 season in the CAA. Richmond entrees Budnik, Doogan, Hill, Ryan, Townsend How it happened

Siobhan Ryan immediately got on the board for the Spiders with a layup in front Addie Budnik followed the play with a triple for a 5-0 lead. Rhode Island was able to get a layup open, but Ryan continued the scoring for UR with a layup to take a 7-2 lead in four minutes. An opposing jumper bought the team within three minutes, but back-to-back buckets from Budnik and Townsend rebuilt the lead to eight, 12-4. Townsend would get a final layup to give UR ​​a 14-7 lead at halftime. In the second, Hill got the Spiders rolling with a layup, sparking an 8-0 run behind efforts from Doogan and Budnik. URI was able to get two buckets off, but Ryan immediately responded with a trey to push the lead to 14, 25-11. The teams then traded points throughout the quarter, with UR holding a steady 13-point lead. Townsend and Budnik were able to get two buckets off to go into halftime with the Spiders in front, 35-19. From the break, the Spiders stormed out to a 9-0 run, building a 25-point lead, 44-19. Two quick points from URI would cut the deficit to 44-22, but Laren VanArsdale got the Spiders back into an offensive rhythm with a layup. After a few more points from the Rams, Doogan was able to hit two straight free throws to build the lead back to 21, 48-27. Doogan got the final layup free for Richmond as the team entered the final 10 minutes with a 50-31 lead. Rhode Island was able to get back the Richmond lead, 57-42, through the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. After cutting the deficit to 13, 57-44, the Spiders were able to build the lead back to 17 on buckets from Budnik and Townsend. Rhode Island was able to find some offensive rhythm in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough as the Spiders captured the 2024 A-10 title, 65-51. Inside the Box score The Spiders captured the first A-10 title in program history, and the team's first since the 1991 season in the CAA.

Addie Budnik was named tournament MVP, while she, Doogan and Townsend were all named to the All-Championship team.

As a team, the Spiders shot 26 of 51 (51%) from the floor, 8 of 23 (34.8%) from deep and a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Doogan led the team with 18 points, while Townsend (13), Budnik (14) and Ryan (14) all finished in double figures. Next one The Spiders reached the automatic qualifier in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for March 17.

