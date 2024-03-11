'Saw Shardul's comment…': Dravid outlines Ranji Trophy mistake after BCCI rule | Cricket

India head coach Rahul Dravid called for a “comprehensive review” of the Ranji Trophy season after Mumbai bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur called for the need for longer breaks for the domestic players over the course of the tournament. Dravid's comment came days after BCCI made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to give priority to domestic cricket during their time away from national duty to remain in contention for Team India's selection and retain their one-year contracts. Rahul Dravid responds to Shardul Thakur's Ranji Trophy complaint

After the semi-final win against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai, where Thakur was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance, including a maiden first-class ton, the Indian cricketer lamented how it has been “extremely difficult for domestic players to play ten playing games in a row with only a three-day break” and that the board should “look at it again and give longer breaks”.

Thakur was not alone as Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore, who had collected an impressive five in that match, pointed out that smaller gaps between matches in a Ranji Trophy season denied the bowlers adequate rest and preparation before the match.

Speaking after the 4-1 win against England in Dharamsala on Saturday, Dravid backed Thakur and Kishore's statement, saying the BCCI should look into the matter and ensure that the players “go through the grind and put their bodies on the set the game.”

“I've heard the same thing too. I've seen some comments that Shardul, I think, has made. And some of the guys who have also come into the team are also commenting on how tough the domestic schedule is. especially in a country like India where a lot of traveling is involved. So yes, we need to hear the players. That's very important in a lot of these things,” Dravid said.

“You need to hear your players because they are the ones who are going through the grind and putting their bodies on the line, and if there are enough voices saying that, then I think it is necessary to look at it and see how we can manage our schedules.”

The Indian batting legend also urged the board to re-examine the importance of some domestic tournaments in a bid to reduce the burden on players.

“It's been a long season in India. It's tough,” Dravid said. “The Ranji Trophy is a long season, and if you add a Duleep and a Deodhar to it…Last year, if I'm not mistaken, the Duleep started in June, it was just a month after the IPL, and your problem in this situation is your best players, the guys pushing for selection for India are the ones who end up playing the most cricket. Because they are increasingly being selected at the next level, and their teams are the ones who are likely to get to the semi-finals and the playing finals, or those kinds of situations. They're the ones who end up playing a lot of cricket, and you also want them to play for India, and India A tours, and so it could be quite tough for a lot of those guys, and we might have to listen to them.

“Maybe we should reconsider whether some of the tournaments we organize these days are necessary or not. There needs to be an overall evaluation.” [involving] coaches and players, especially the guys who are part of the domestic circuit.”