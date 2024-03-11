Sports
'Saw Shardul's comment…': Dravid outlines Ranji Trophy mistake after BCCI rule | Cricket
India head coach Rahul Dravid called for a “comprehensive review” of the Ranji Trophy season after Mumbai bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur called for the need for longer breaks for the domestic players over the course of the tournament. Dravid's comment came days after BCCI made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to give priority to domestic cricket during their time away from national duty to remain in contention for Team India's selection and retain their one-year contracts.
After the semi-final win against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai, where Thakur was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance, including a maiden first-class ton, the Indian cricketer lamented how it has been “extremely difficult for domestic players to play ten playing games in a row with only a three-day break” and that the board should “look at it again and give longer breaks”.
Thakur was not alone as Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore, who had collected an impressive five in that match, pointed out that smaller gaps between matches in a Ranji Trophy season denied the bowlers adequate rest and preparation before the match.
Speaking after the 4-1 win against England in Dharamsala on Saturday, Dravid backed Thakur and Kishore's statement, saying the BCCI should look into the matter and ensure that the players “go through the grind and put their bodies on the set the game.”
“I've heard the same thing too. I've seen some comments that Shardul, I think, has made. And some of the guys who have also come into the team are also commenting on how tough the domestic schedule is. especially in a country like India where a lot of traveling is involved. So yes, we need to hear the players. That's very important in a lot of these things,” Dravid said.
“You need to hear your players because they are the ones who are going through the grind and putting their bodies on the line, and if there are enough voices saying that, then I think it is necessary to look at it and see how we can manage our schedules.”
The Indian batting legend also urged the board to re-examine the importance of some domestic tournaments in a bid to reduce the burden on players.
“It's been a long season in India. It's tough,” Dravid said. “The Ranji Trophy is a long season, and if you add a Duleep and a Deodhar to it…Last year, if I'm not mistaken, the Duleep started in June, it was just a month after the IPL, and your problem in this situation is your best players, the guys pushing for selection for India are the ones who end up playing the most cricket. Because they are increasingly being selected at the next level, and their teams are the ones who are likely to get to the semi-finals and the playing finals, or those kinds of situations. They're the ones who end up playing a lot of cricket, and you also want them to play for India, and India A tours, and so it could be quite tough for a lot of those guys, and we might have to listen to them.
“Maybe we should reconsider whether some of the tournaments we organize these days are necessary or not. There needs to be an overall evaluation.” [involving] coaches and players, especially the guys who are part of the domestic circuit.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/saw-the-comment-shardul-thakur-made-rahul-dravid-outlines-major-ranji-trophy-fault-after-bccis-domestic-cricket-diktat-101710064906546.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Saw Shardul's comment…': Dravid outlines Ranji Trophy mistake after BCCI rule | Cricket
- What color is Emma Stones dress?
- Donald Trump Jr. declares that 'the MAGA movement is the new Republican Party'
- Israel-Hamas conflict hits Oscars red carpet as Hollywood stars wear red pins in support of ceasefire
- Beauty sleep: nighttime beauty treatments
- Prime Minister Modi helped avert a 'potential nuclear attack' by…
- Robert Downey Jr wins the Oscar for best supporting role for Oppenheimer | Oscars 2024
- Spiders Clinch programs first Atlantic 10 Conference championship title
- Oscars 2024 red carpet: the most dazzling and daring fashion of the evening – National
- Cate Blanchett: Society needs difficult conversations | Entertainment
- Jeff Bezos' Perplexity AI investment nearly doubles in value in a few months as Google challenger approaches $1 billion unicorn status
- Trkiye slams 'liar' Netanyahu following Erdoan's remarks