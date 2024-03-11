Shooting at party in Humble ends with death of 18-year-old footballer





Harris County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a party in Humble on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available on Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio! According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call of a large group of people in their teens and early 20s at a home in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane. The group was there for a party that was advertised on social media and was believed to involve underage drinking. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man, believed to be unconscious. Paramedics determined the man had been shot and took him to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Officials announced Sunday afternoon that 18-year-old Jarvon C. Coles, who was a high school senior and played football at North Shore High School, had been identified as the victim. Houston condominium residents outraged by Airbnb renters having sex on balcony in front of neighbors Preliminary investigation indicated that one or two gunmen, from about a block away, fired toward the house and shot the man. The gunmen fled in an unknown vehicle. It was initially reported that the party took place at an Airbnb home, but according to Airbnb, the party did not take place during an actual Airbnb reservation. Harris County investigators are asking area residents to review their surveillance cameras that could help with the investigation.

