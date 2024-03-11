Women's Tennis Saturday Sweep Extends Winning Streak to 5 – Northern Star





NIU women's tennis (11-5) extended their win streak to five matches and completed their weekend sweep against Eastern Illinois University (0-14) and University of St. Thomas (6-5). NIU swept Eastern Illinois, winning all but one match, which was deemed incomplete. Senior Diana Lukyanova and sophomore Isabella Righi defeated Eastern Illinois senior Addison Brown and sophomore Jemma Booth in a dominant 6-2 set. Junior Reagan Welch and sophomore Jenna Horne won a 6-2 set against freshman Michelle Kostadinova and sophomore Emma Pilipovic-Kljajic. Sophomore Nataly Ninova and senior Anastasia Rakita led 5-3 against sophomore Aleyla Wooten and junior Luisa Renovales Salazar when the match ended. The Huskies dominated the singles matches, winning it all in just two sets. Righi defeated Kostadinova in straight sets 6-2, and freshman Sydney Paradise defeated Pilipovic-Kljajic in 6-0, 6-2 sets. Ninova controlled her match against Booth, winning 6-0, 6-1. Welch won the first set against Wooten 6-2 and prevented the comeback to win the second set 6-4. Horne defeated Renovales Salazar in 6-1, 6-1 sets. Lukyanova won the first set 6-1 in her match against Brown before winning the second set 7-5. Later in the day against St. Thomas, NIU dominated in a 6-1 win, with St. Thomas' only point coming when Righi had to withdraw from her singles match. Lukyanova and Righi defeated freshman Yinong Ma and junior Marthe Degeorges in a 6-2 match. Welch and Rakita defeated junior Shrichandrakala Tentu and sophomore Naisha Srivastav in a 6-3 victory that clinched the doubles point for NIU. Junior Erika Dimitriev and Ninova were locked in a 5-5 match against freshman Caroline Lindahl and graduate student Olivia Paradise when the match was still underway. Horne won 6-3, 6-2 sets against Srivastav and Lukyanova defeated Lindahl 6-0, 6-3. At the No. 1 spot, Dimitriev took 6-4, 6-1 sets against Degeorges. Ninova took her match to three sets, beating Ma 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2. Welch dropped the first set against Tentu 4-6, before taking the next two sets 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) to seal the win. After losing the first set 6-2 against Paradise, Righi was forced to withdraw from the match, giving St. Thomas its only point of the afternoon. There were a lot of good efforts across the board today, NIU tennis head coach Eric Burns said via NIU Athletics. It was a team effort all weekend. Now we can say goodbye and start thinking about the MAC matches. We feel good about where we are now. The Huskies return to action at noon CT Sunday in Muncie, Indiana, at the Cardinal Creek Tennis Center, where they will face their first MAC opponent in Ball State University.

