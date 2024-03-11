Michigan defeats Notre Dame to advance to B1G semifinals

TJ Hughes scored twice for Michigan while also winning a team-high 10 faceoffs.

Rutger McGroarty extended his point streak to six games with three assists.

Gavin Brindley scored the winning goal and added an assist for a two-point night.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The fourth-seeded University of Michigan ice hockey team fought back Saturday night (March 9) to defeat fifth-seeded Notre Dame with a 4-3 win to end UND's season at Yost Ice Arena.

With the win, Michigan (20-13-3) advances to next weekend's single-elimination semifinals, with its opponent to be determined after the conclusion of the Ohio State-Wisconsin quarterfinals on Sunday. A Wisconsin win would send Michigan to East Lansing to face top-seeded Michigan State, while a Buckeyes win would send UM to Minnesota. The Wolverines also extended their win streak over Notre Dame (15-19-2) to five games.

The Wolverines had a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the match was tied at 3-3 going into the final frame.

Gavin Brindley scored the winning goal at 3:54 when he finished off a rushing opportunity by burying a feed from Tyler Duke for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Rutger McGroarty picked up his third assist of the game with the secondary helper.

Notre Dame opened the scoring for the second straight night with a shot from the point following a faceoff win in the offensive zone, making it 1-0 at 8:05 on the game's fourth shot.

The Wolverines started their second power play with 8:02 left in the first period when the visitors were penalized for kneeling. In the ensuing confrontation, McGroarty won back the tie Let's talk about Casey at the point. moved to the center of the ice before sending a shot that was deflected TJ Hughes over the goaltender's glove and into the back of the net to make it 1-1 at 12:09.

As time wound down in the opening frame, the Wolverines added the go-ahead goal when Hughes doubled down with his second count of the period and knocked a loose puck into the crease with nine seconds left to seize a 2-1 lead .

UND challenged the play for offside, but the goal stood as called on the ice after a lengthy review, and the Irish were assessed a minor penalty for delay of game after the failed challenge.

The Wolverines had a 2-1 lead heading into the locker room after 20 minutes, along with an 18-7 advantage in shots on goal. The visitors had a narrow 10-9 lead going into the face-off, but had also committed four penalties in the first frame, compared to zero for UM.

The remainder of the power play that had begun late in the first period came and went without another goal.

Jos Eernisse was given a minor for boarding at 6:27, leading the visitors to their second power play of the period. Thirty-four seconds later, they capitalized with a power-play goal off a backdoor pass, bringing the score to two goals apiece.

The third man in the zone then buried a go-ahead goal for the Irish on a rushing opportunity at 9:27 Jake Barczewski couldn't get enough of the puck to make a glove save. With just over half the game to play, UND took a 3-2 lead.

During his next shift, Dylan Duke even pulled the team with his 21st goal of the campaign at 11:54, crashing the net and finishing off a rebound to make it 3-3. Eernisse and Frank Nazar III collected the assists on Duke's marker.

UND nearly scored with 1:30 left in the middle period, but a strong toe save from Barczewski denied the chance and kept the game tied for 40 minutes.

Michigan took the lead at 3:54 of the third when Brindley scored the eventual winning goal.

Notre Dame pulled the netminder late in the game in favor of the extra attacker. McGroarty took a few shots into the empty net when the game clock was less than one minute left in regulation, but each attempt missed the net by inches. Icing was called on the second attempt and UM called a timeout with 35.5 seconds left.

Barczewski made two key saves in the waning seconds to earn his 17th win of the season, the most wins he has in a single season. He finished the game with 25 saves.