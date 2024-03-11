Sports
Review: DHS Hurricane 9 (green)
Review date: January 17, 2024
DHS has four different rubbers in the Hurricane 9 series: blue, pink, violet and green. All four rubbers have different playing characteristics, but are all slightly easier to play with than some of the very hard Chinese rubbers. They are a bit softer and have a more resilient sponge. I tried out the green version for a few hours of play.
The green rubber is supposed to have good control, so I was very curious to see if it would suit my game. In the review I go into more detail about what I liked and didn't like. I tested the rubber using the TIBHAR Felix Lebrun all-round knife.
Spider generation
Out of the box the rubber is very sticky, but the stickiness didn't last very long and it didn't feel like other very sticky rubbers I've used. It was quite easy to play with it straight away. I didn't have to make too many adjustments to my drives and topspins. It felt more like European-style rubber than very hard Chinese rubber.
The spin generation is OK. I wouldn't say it was brilliant. When playing topspin shots the ball curves very nicely over the net, but there just doesn't seem to be as much rotation. Maybe this is a reflection of my technique, but to really generate good spin I think you need a more dynamic stroke with a lot of acceleration.
Counterattack
The best thing about this rubber is the counter-attack. Because it is a bit sticky and not too fast, it is very easy to counter or counter your opponent's topspin attacks. I felt very confident that my counterattack would land on the table and not fly off the end, which can often happen with faster rubbers. In fact, you can counter-attack quite hard and it still feels like the ball is going to end up on the table.
Speed
It is not a particularly fast rubber. This has advantages and disadvantages. On the other hand, I noticed that if I was too passive against a medium-pace ball, I could easily put the ball in the net. So I had to make sure I played an active shot every time. On the professional side, the lack of speed means you can swing quite hard at the ball and still be confident it will land on the table. If you're the kind of player who has bigger swings and pretty strong attacks, then this rubber might be for you. The ball sinks nicely and the lack of speed allows you to swing as hard as you want!
Tap play
Another positive point about this rubber is that you can keep your ball contacts low over the net and tight against the table. When pushing, I did have to make a slight change in my bat angle to ensure the ball went over the net. But I would rather this be the case than have my push-ups rise too high. Once I got the angle right I found it easy to push with good quality.
Portion
It is a good rubber for short backspin serves. The ball stays low off the rubber and appears to slide off the table and stay very low, which is ideal for a backspin serve. One player commented that my backhand serve had really improved. I haven't been working on the technique lately, so it must have been the rubber that was giving him more problems!
But I struggled to get real quality with my long, fast, spinny serves. Due to the lack of speed I had trouble getting the depth. And with the average spin generation I just couldn't get the same zip I'm used to. To get really good spinny servers out of this, you really need to hit the ball a lot.
Looping versus backspin
Perhaps the most difficult thing I found with this rubber was running against backspin. With my technique – which is not the best – I couldn't get much effect on the ball. My loops lacked depth, speed and spin and were not that threatening. I suspect that my technique does not match this rubber very well. If you have a more dynamic looping action, with a straighter arm and a more horizontal swing, with plenty of acceleration, you may very well achieve decent speed and spin.
Who should use this rubber?
I think this rubber is best suited to a number of playing styles. It could work for players with an all-round playing style: a combination of pushes, blocks and strong attacks. It could also work for very aggressive attackers who have big swings and need a rubber that allows them to hit hard but still keep the ball on the table.
Here is a video review where you can see footage of me using the rubber with my PowerPong Omega robot
