Cricket added to Rainbow schools curriculum





Global sport that is new to many Sudbur residents, but familiar to children whose families came from far away Article content Get out the bats and hang up the wickets: one of the world's oldest sports is coming to Rainbow schools. Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Last year, the Rainbow District School Board received $10,000 through the Ministry of Education and the Partnership Development Program to purchase cricket equipment and train staff. This year, an additional $20,500 has been made available to bring the game to more schools and more students. Article content Like baseball, cricket is popular in many countries around the world, from England to Sri Lanka. “Cricket is a great passion of mine,” said Matt Cootes, physical literacy and physical education coordinator (K-12) for the Rainbow board, in a news release. As a teacher, Cootes has organized cricket to a limited extent. With this funding we are now able to fully embed the sport into the curriculum, which is very exciting, he said. Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Physical education teachers at Rainbow schools participated in initial training in the fall of 2022. Classes have already taken place at Lasalle Secondary School, Lively District Secondary School, Lo-Ellen Park, Manitoulin Secondary, S. Geiger Public School, Valley View PS, Confederation Secondary and Lockerby composite. Although cricket is very new to many staff and schools, we have an ever-growing student population with experience in the game, Cootes said. Many of our newcomers are familiar with cricket as it is an important part of their culture. Those who come from cricketing countries welcome the opportunity to share their love for the sport with their classmates in Canada, he added. We welcome the opportunity to offer more culturally relevant activities in the classroom and on campus to our diverse student population. Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The Rainbow board works with Big Nickel Cricket Club and Cambrian College, which has a traveling team, to help with skills development and school and community events. Workshops and events take place at individual schools and in the Lancer Dome. With support from the City of Greater Sudbury and the Sudbury Local Immigration Partnership, we will host an evening session at the dome to provide a place for community members to come in and play the game, Cootes said. Cricket has given us a new opportunity to strengthen our links between school and community. Through cricket, the school board aims to promote healthy, active living while promoting equality and inclusive education. Advertisement 5 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Cricket challenges students' understanding and competencies in the areas of movement skills, batting skills (batting) and direction skills (bowling), Cootes said. While cricket is currently being introduced in grades 4 through 12, the physical activity in kindergarten through 3rd grade lays the foundation for the transferable skills involved in cricket, including throwing, catching, hitting, tracking, balancing and fielding. By increasing our knowledge of cricket, we increase the variety of activities and games we expose our students to, which in turn leads to more physically literate individuals, Cootes said. With cricket we not only give students the opportunity to gain new skills, but we also increase the choice of activities that students can explore. Who knows, we may be about to launch the next generation of cricketers. [email protected] Article content Share this article in your social network

