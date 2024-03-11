Sports
Arkansas Spring Football Projected Depth Chart: Wide Receivers
Our spring positional preview for the Arkansas football team continues today with a look at the Razorbacks wide receivers.
Everyone who literally rooted for the Hogs last year is back. That should be a good thing, even if Arkansas struggled. Consistency will go a long way in improving unity.
It wasn't like they were terrible as a group last year. When quarterback KJ Jefferson had time to throw, they generally made plays. Of course, part of the reason Jefferson recorded as many sacks as he did was his receiver's inability to get open often enough.
But with Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa having a taste of FBS football and Isaiah Sategna and Tyrone Broden also a year into their careers at Arkansas, there's no reason to view the wide receiving corps as a weakness.
New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has no qualms about turning the football on its head, so regardless of who wins the quarterback job at Arkansas, expect the wideout numbers to increase.
Here's how we stacked the wide receivers heading into the spring.
1.Andrew Armstrong
Armstrong is the undisputed No. 1 receiver going into jump ball and it's hard to imagine him losing the top spot. He led the team in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns, nearly doubling the No. 2 player in each category and easily doubling the next player in yards.
For Arkansas to make a leap, his numbers will almost certainly have to improve, and that's not a knock on him. It's just the offense at Arkansas State in 2023.
2. Isaac Tesla
TeSlaa and Armstrong were supposed to be numbers 1a and 1b last year, but TeSlaa lacked consistency. His hands were ready, but he lacked elite separation skills and wasn't as open as the Razorbacks needed.
Still, he finished with 34 grabs for 351 yards and two scores, which isn't bad, but more of a No. 3 in a quality SEC than a No. 2.
3. Tyrone Broden
Coach Sam Pittman raved about Tyrone Broden for most of the season, especially his ability to be a team player on special teams and in blocking. But Broden is a wide receiver. That's where his most value should come.
Three of his 15 receptions last year were touchdowns, a testament to his ability in the red zone, but those grabs only went for 109 yards. Someone his size needs to get closer to 30 catches, not 10, and 400 yards instead of 100.
4. Isaiah Sategna
Can Sategna really break out in 2024? If he does, he could end the year as the No. 2 guy on this list. The Fayetteville graduate showed flashes last year, consistency was an issue, something that wasn't unexpected considering he was only a freshman.
Sategna had 15 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns and if he can double that output, it would be a huge bonus for the Razorbacks. He remains deadly even as a return man.
5. Jaedon Wilson
Wilson had seven catches in Arkansas' first three games last year as he looked established in the slot. However, he had just three total catches in his next six games, matching Arkansas' struggles.
The expectation is that the Razorbacks will play their top five, maybe six wideouts regularly again in 2024, so a duplication of the numbers seems appropriate.
6. Davion Dozier
From an athletic standpoint, Dozier has the most potential of any receiver in Arkansas. He maintained his eligibility as a freshman by playing in just three games last year as well, which bodes well for the future.
There's no reason why he can't improve on his one-catch season and he could be our pick as a breakout player when fall arrives.
8. Bryce Stephens
Stephens didn't catch a single pass last year and entered the transfer portal after being an Arkansas hero against Missouri State the season before. Pittman and Co. persuaded him to transfer and the team is hoping for a return to his 2022 form (9 catches, 109 yards, TD).
7.Jordan Anthony
It appears Anthony was hand-picked from the portal by new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. The Texas A&M transfer played for Petrino with the Aggies last year and has already shown his speed with the Arkansas track and field team. He had three starts at A&M last year.
9. CJ Brown
Arkansas didn't recruit many wide receivers in their class of 2024 and Brown, a Bentonville graduate, ended up being the top nation at the position. Redshirting for a year is probably for the best, but there is certainly potential as a rotational SEC wideout.
10. Dazmin James
James hasn't seen time yet at Arkansas wide, but he's our pick of the remaining wide receivers to crack the top-10.
The best of the rest
These players will largely contribute to the scout team's task.
-
Redshirt freshman Kaylon Morris
-
Redshirt senior Chris Harris
-
Redshirt junior Marlon Crockett
-
Redshirt sophomore Jace Petty
-
Redshirt junior Kalil Girault
-
Redshirt junior Chris Rhodes
-
Redshirt sophomore Kamron Bibby
