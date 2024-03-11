Sports
Ohio State Men's Hockey stuns No. 5 Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament
With a 3-1 win in Sunday's decisive Game 3, the Ohio State men's hockey team completed a blowout rout of No. 5 Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament to win the series 2-1.
The seventh-seeded Buckeyes (14-19-4) opened the series with a 3-1 win over the host Badgers (26-11-2) and rebounded from a tough 4-2 loss in Game 2 to claim the series with their victory over tournament No. 2 on Sunday. Ohio State was 2-0 with junior goaltender Logan Terness between the pipes during the series, while the Buckeye goaltender recorded 57 saves and allowed just two goals over the pair of games.
The Buckeyes move on pic.twitter.com/0gsXB1PgSJ
Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) March 11, 2024
Game 1
Despite a hostile environment at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Ohio State got off to a fast start against the mighty Badgers.
Junior defenseman Brent Johnson drew first blood for the Buckeyes, firing past Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan to put Ohio State ahead 1-0 with 10:52 to play in the opening period. The Badgers responded quickly, however, when freshman forward William Whitelaw, a third-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, scored off a rebound to tie the game with 8:20 left in the frame.
Both teams remained scoreless throughout the second period, thanks in large part to great performances from Terness and McClellan. Terness deflected 16 Wisconsin shot attempts in the period, while McClellan registered seven saves to keep the game within one in the decisive third period.
The final 20 minutes of the game belonged to Ohio State freshman Max Montes. The Wisconsin native put the Buckeyes ahead at 5:39, firing past McClellan after a nice feed from Johnson.
The game winner for @OhioStateMHKY. pic.twitter.com/dLn5Ap5Hbb
Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 9, 2024
Ohio State maintained the 2-1 lead until Montes again found the rope on an empty net goal with 1:47, putting the game out of reach for the Badgers. Friday's win marked the second time this season in which Montes scored a pair of goals, the first coming on Feb. 2 against Michigan.
Terness secured the victory after making 28 saves, including a string of 27 straight stops after Wisconsin's first-period score. McClellan recorded 21 saves against the Buckeyes.
Game 2
Wisconsin felt the heat from the unexpected loss in Game 1 and came out swinging on Saturday night.
Despite killing the first power play opportunity early in the first period, the Badgers would not allow another extra man opportunity to slip through their fingers. Wisconsin took advantage of a holding penalty on Ohio State graduate Dalton Messina and struck first with a power-play goal from sophomore Christian Fitzgerald with 6:53 left in the opening frame.
The Buckeyes responded on a power play opportunity of their own with less than a minute left in the period, when freshman forward Thomas Weis, a Madison native, scored on a deflection to tie the game at one in the first intermission.
GOAL! Weis redirects a Johnson pass to tie the game at 1.
:59 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/h1PEtJiulC
Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 10, 2024
Wisconsin jumped on the Buckeyes early in the second frame, scoring a pair of goals through seniors David Silye and Anthony Kehrer to take a 3-1 lead with 12:58 left in the period. Ohio State looked to respond with a goal from freshman defenseman Theo Wallberg with 12:17 left in the period following a deflection, but a Wisconsin challenge allowed the score to be wiped off the board due to goalie interference.
It wasn't until the third period that Ohio State shook off the disallowed goal, when senior forward Patrick Guzzo got an unassisted opportunity past McClellan to cut the Badger lead to 3-2 with 10:13 to play in regulation . The Badgers kept the Buckeyes at bay, however, scoring an empty-netter off the stick of sophomore forward Cruz Lucius, pushing the lead back to two with 2:16 to play.
Ohio State freshman goalie Kristoffer Eberly finished the night with 33 saves on 36 shots, while McClellan deflected 37 Buckeye attempts.
Game 3
With the season on the line, Ohio State put the pressure on Wisconsin early in the winner-take-all Game 3.
Sophomore forward Davis Burnside took advantage of a power play opportunity early in the first period, tracking the puck off McClellan's blocker and snapping a shot off the Badger goalie to give Ohio State the advantage with 13:45 left in the opening frame.
GOAL! Burnside with a PPG for a 1-0 Buckeye lead.
Assists for Halliday and Wallberg.
OSU 1, UW 0 | 1:45 PM | P1 pic.twitter.com/C9sviZjSdj
Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 10, 2024
Ohio State's defense held the Badgers to just five shot attempts in the opening period, while the Buckeyes staked out an 11-6 faceoff advantage and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
Fifth-year defenseman Scooter Brickey extended Ohio States' lead to 2-0 with 9:56 left in the second period, deflecting the puck from behind the net for a remarkable score.
Buckeyes lead the Badgers 2-0 through two periods.
Shots are 16-12 UW (11-4 UW in the second).
Brickey with goal 2 for the Buckeyes, coming in from behind the goal line#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rKlM7tM9Eq
Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 10, 2024
The Buckeyes maintained a 2-0 lead into the second intermission thanks in large part to the efforts of Terness, who deflected 11 Wisconsin shot attempts during the frame.
Burnside added another score for good measure with 3:03 remaining in regulation, scoring an empty-netter to secure the series for the Buckeyes. Wisconsin added an own goal with 1:53 to play, scoring off the stick of freshman Sawyer Scholl, but it was too little too late for the Badgers.
Terness recorded 30 saves in the series win, while sophomore forward Stephen Halliday registered a pair of assists for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State will play first-seeded Michigan State (22-9-3) in the single-elimination semifinals on Saturday, with scheduling and TV details still to be determined.
See you next weekend!
Ohio State will face No. 1 seed Michigan State in a one-game semifinal next Saturday in East Lansing.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/lYfAlKzqkn
Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 11, 2024
|
