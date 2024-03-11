Sean Sullivan, 59 – Hopkinton independent





Sean Michael Sullivan passed away on March 8 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Born on October 3, 1964 to Margaret (Daigneault) Sullivan and the late William Sullivan, Sean lived a life full of laughter, love, vibrancy and creativity. In 1992, Sean married his best friend and life partner, Kristin Molinari. They settled in Hopkinton and started their family. Sean enjoyed spending time with his family. He coached youth soccer teams and shared his love of mountain biking through backyard rides and on local trails. In the summer he enjoyed lounging by the pool or vacationing on the beach on Marthas Vineyard, listening to good tunes and sipping a crisp IPA. His playful sense of humor was a constant source of laughter. Music was a lifelong passion and source of joy for Sean, who started playing in bands at a young age. In 2008, Sean reunited with childhood friends to form Pint Special. The band became a local favorite and performed regularly at the Bolton Street Tavern. The annual performances on St. Patrick's Day were a great success! Later, Sean joined Glowbox as a vocalist and bass guitarist. He immediately established himself as an integral member of the ensemble, transforming our basement into a rock 'n' roll room for weekly practice sessions! Musically, Sean leaves his mark on the group as a songwriter and producer. Recording a record with Glowbox and performing in the Boston area, including the annual International Pop Overthrow, were a highlight of his musical career. Sean's pure love of music and his discipline and dedication to improving his craft were appreciated by all who had the honor of playing with him. Sean was a real rock star and also loved American muscle cars. He owned his first car before he got his driver's license. You used to find him in line at the school desks in his beloved, furious fuchsia-colored Dodge Challenger. In addition to music, Sean explored photography and videography, capturing many family moments and enjoying nature. He encountered several bird species in our backyard and during vacation trips to Naples, Florida. An avid mountain biker, Sean began filming his own original mountain bike videos and posting them on his website, IWantMyMTB.com, earning praise for his editing work. These videos showed him and his friends performing jumps, technical sections and antics on the local New England trails. Professionally, Sean built a successful career as a software engineer. Most recently, he spent eight years as a team leader and then as a development manager for the Test and Measurement Group at MathWorks in Natick. Known for his disciplined attitude and hard-working spirit, Sean was a respected mentor and sought-after leader. His legacy will live on through the impact he had on colleagues and friends. Sean is lovingly remembered by his wife Kristin, children Harry, Nick and Caroline, sister Kathy Ohara and mother Margaret Sullivan, as well as nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Donations to support brain cancer research in Sean's honor can be made online to the American Brain Tumor Association at bit.ly/DoneerABTA. Obituaries are submissions, usually from funeral homes, that are not subject to the same level of editorial oversight as the rest of the Hopkinton Independent. Obituaries may be edited for grammatical and factual errors and clarifications, and shortened for space considerations.

