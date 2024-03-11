Niagara sweeps Binghamton at home

Williamsville, NYThe Niagara tennis teams competed at home on Sunday night and both teams won against Binghamton. The women beat the Bearcats 7-0 while the men won 4-3.

Ladies summary

Double

Elena Mayet And Larisa Kotok It looked like they would end up 2-0 this weekend as they found themselves in the first doubles match. The duo won the opening match before Binghamton won the second game. With the score tied at one, Niagara won three games in a row to make it 4-2 before closing out the match with a 6-3 win.

Coral Rodriguez And Gabriela Melo played in the second doubles match after winning the first doubles match on Friday. The duo took a 5-0 lead and eventually won the match 6-2.

Jaida Borg And Enrica Favaron played in third doubles. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead early and maintained the lead for the remainder of the match as they won 6-4 and swept doubles for Niagara.

Singles

Mayet carried her momentum into singles as she moved into the lead singles. She won the first set 6-2, but lost in the second set 6-3, forcing a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, she won the set to earn the victory.

Rodriguez won 2-0 that day as she won the first set of her match 7-5. She secured the sweep in the second set, winning 6-2.

Melo played in third singles as she looked to continue a successful freshman season. After falling 6-1 in the first set, she responded in the second set with a 6-2 victory. In the tiebreak set she came away with a 6-3 victory.

Borg played the fastest singles match of the match, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth singles. The match lasted just 50 minutes and she scored a crucial point for the Purple Eagles.

Mercedes Velasco played fifth in singles for the Purple Eagles on Sunday. She won the first set of the match 6–4 before completing a sweep with a 6–4 win in the second set.

Favaron scored sixth singles for the Purple Eagles. She won her first set 6-3, then won the second 6-0 to secure the victory.

Niagara has now defeated Binghamton for the second straight season.

Men's summary

Double

Tanner Bedard And Trevor Masi opened the match for Niagara in first doubles, winning 6-1 to open the match.

Despite winning the first doubles match, the Purple Eagles fell in the second and third doubles matches as the Bearcats took the doubles point.

Singles

Bedard picked up the first point for Niagara when he won his first singles match in just over an hour. He won the first set 6-2 before completing the sweep with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

José Maria García earned the second point for Niagara when he won in the fourth singles match. He won the first set 7-6 before securing the sweep with a 6-3 win in the second set.

Masi was seeded in second singles and looked to get a point for Niagara. He won the opening set 6-4, but lost in the second set 7-6. In the tiebreak set he won 6-4, bringing the doubles match to three.

The fifth singles match was the last remaining match Gurustat Makkar looked to get the win for Niagara. He won the opening set 6-3, but lost in the second set 6-4. In the third set he won 6-3 and secured the win for the Purple Eagles.

It marks the first time in program history that Niagara has defeated Binghamton in a dual match.

Next one

Both teams return to action at home on March 16 when they host Mount St. Mary's to open MAAC play. The men start at 5 p.m., while the women start at 7 p.m. at the South Towns Tennis Center in Orchard Park.