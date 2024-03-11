Carey, Cummins' epic ice chase in the Christchurch thriller

Carey's sublime 98no guides Aussies home in a tense chase

An exquisitely timed, unbeaten 98 from player of the match Alex Carey, just days after his future as Test keeper was debated, powered Australia to an inspiring three-wicket victory to complete a series clean-sweep against New Zealand. to secure Zeeland.

Carey wasn't the only member of Australia's top- and middle-order batting line-up to be shy of runs in the final outing of this Qantas Tour, but the way he had fallen to in-field catches had raised eyebrows. as well as questions.

But with his near-flawless glovework, and now a match-winning strike when his team was in dire need, he has seemingly secured his place in Australia's next Test involvement, not until the following home summer (against India).

Carey played an important 140-run stand for the sixth wicket with Mitchell Marsh (80) before Australia lost two wickets in successive balls to debutant fireman Ben Sears, and then an unbeaten 61-run union with skipper Pat Cummins that saw Australia chasing . their target of 279, which looked terrifyingly far away last night at 4-34.

The Black Caps appeared to have cost themselves a rare opportunity to land one on the chin of their bigger, bolder neighbors when Rachin Ravindra spilled a simple catch to Marsh in the second over of the day, with the Australian all-rounder on 28.

Lost weight and then lost it again! Marsh lets go, Head leaves

It was initially thought that debauchery had been assuaged when Marsh's overnight batting partner Travis Head almost made a copy on the next ball, but that was the last moment of celebration for NZ until Sears' intervention, by which time the margin had been reduced from 199. up to 59.

Amid the ebb and flow of the rain-restricted opening session, NZ felt they had opened the door to Australia's tail a few times, but that was denied by the off-field rating system, leaving them with just one live referral as the game neared its denouement.

Both Carey (on 19) and Marsh (on 55) survived the third umpire's examination of lbw calls, with the former overturning an on-field decision in favor of NZ and the latter surviving on the eve of lunch by smallest inner edges as he pressed. a yorker on his boot.

Despite those few nervous moments, Marsh and Carey were increasingly troubled by the aging ball on a pitch that showed none of the demons of the first two days.

Carey overturned umpire's lbw call when on 19 // Supplied-Fox Cricket

Even series bowler Matt Henry struggled to find help, and was lifted beyond square leg boundary by Marsh for an imperious six as the target dropped below 100 and local hopes began to disappear.

Off-spinner Glenn Phillips, who had claimed five wickets in Australia's second innings at Basin Reserve last week, loomed as the most likely to break the tie on the wearing track after going past the edge of Carey's bat several times.

But it was when captain Tim Southee, with less than 60 runs to spare, trusted his first gamer with the aging ball that the game and the increasingly subdued Hagley Oval crowd came alive.

Big Ben hits twice to turn the tide, but just misses the hat trick

The first hammer blow of his one-two combination came when the softly spoken 26-year-old fired a yorker-length ball angled into Marsh's pads, leaving referee Marais Erasmus, officiating in his final Test, adjudged to hit a leg stump .

Marsh had no hesitation in reviewing the decision, obviously as he slipped over the leg stump, but both the bowler and the grass banks surrounding the park venue erupted in euphoria when tracking the ball confirmed it clipped the wicket.

That reaction was mild compared to the scenes that accompanied Starc's dismissal of the next ball, when Sears dug a 90-mph short ball into the left-hander's hip, from where he delivered a simple square punch with his leg.

With the crowd in full voice and on their feet, Sears' attempt at hat-trick immortality in his first Test found the edge of Cummins' bat but landed short and wide off Southee at slip and edged away for a boundary.

But as the clouds closed in and the floodlights came on, Carey and Cummins showed cool heads and steady hands to complete Australia's most memorable fourth-innings run chase since they hammered 281 in the first Ashes meeting at Edgbaston last year.

It was Carey's highest Test score since his breakthrough against South Africa at the MCG on Boxing Day 2022 and could not have been more crucial or timely.

After tamely giving up his wicket three times in previous innings of this series, the 32-year-old who equaled the record for most catches by an Australian wicketkeeper in a match against NZ in this match had his place in the starting eleven questioned .

But as wife Eloise and the couple's children, Louis and Clementine, watched from the grass banks at Hagley, Carey hugged Cummins at mid-field after his skipper sent the winning boundary through point shortly before 4pm local time.

Light but persistent rain throughout the morning delayed play until an hour after the scheduled restart time, and a thick layer of high cloud hovered above the ground as events got underway in front of an expectant crowd.

They should have been celebrating after the first ball of the second over of the day when Marsh hit Southee's first offering straight to point where Ravindra made a mess of the chest-high chance.

But the stunned disbelief gave way to wild cheering on the next ball, when Head decided that a loser of similar height should be dispatched in exactly the same way and sat back on a languid square drive to find a fielder to catch.

It meant that Australia's top five batters had failed to take the team score above 160 for seven completed innings in a row.

As the clouds cleared and the sun broke through, so did the ever-threatening Henry, albeit fleetingly as he celebrated Carey's lbw before referee Nitin Menon had even raised his finger.

But Carey's call for a review brought Australia another reprieve, with ball tracking finding that the delivery around the wicket that swung into the left-hander before thumping into the knee roll off his front pad moved too far and would have missed leg stump.

The Australian gloveman was unfazed by his near miss, and when he sent Ben Sears past gully for his fifth boundary, he took his partnership with Marsh past 50 (off 77 balls) and the required score below 150.

NZ thought they had finally found a second breakthrough when Carey (on 37) looked to slip Sear Scott Kuggeleijn from an open bat face over the slips, but referee Marais Erasmus' view that the ball had flown unhindered to 'keeper Tom Blundell, was maintained after one more time. failed review.

By lunch the score was 95 and the target had been reduced to 105, albeit with a few heart-in-mouth moments for both teams in the opening 90 minutes when both Australian batters had reached 50.

Qantas tour of New Zealand

Watch all the action from the NZvAUS Tour live and exclusively on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe

February 29 March 4: Australia won the first Test by 172 runs

March 8-12: Australia won the second Test by three wickets

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.