Men's tennis prevails in dramatic fashion in Tulsa, 4-3 – UCF Athletics





Michael D. Case Tennis Center hosted UCF's first match of more than two three-set singles matches, as the Knights flipped the script in the second sets to secure the dramatic victory. KNIGHTS WIN Our record you ask? 13 AND 1 pic.twitter.com/KpooeKnrGK — UCF Men's Tennis (@UCF_MTennis) March 10, 2024 The Knights' (13-1) doubles efforts continued with another tiebreaker decider against the Golden Hurricane (6-9). The tandem of Lleyton Cronje and Liam Branger returned to lane two this afternoon and continued where they left off. A back-and-forth battle with Tulsa's Callum Gale and Gus Tettamble later saw the duo ultimately gain the upper hand and earn the 6-4 victory, extending their winning streak to five matches. A match-levelling result on pitch three following a win in Tulsa shifted attention to pitch one as Yassine Dlimi and Paul Colin looked to secure the first point of the match. However, a tough decision at 6-5 took the fight to a tiebreaker, where Tulsa's Pierce Rollins and Timothy Carlsson Seager would gain the upper hand and give the Golden Hurricane the early spoils, 7-6 (7-2). Mehdi Benchakroun got the Knights on the board in the singles and halved the deficit after Colin's defeat on court six. The Moroccan is now six matches unbeaten after beating Victor Tosetto in straight sets, 6-3, 7-4, and has a four-match winning streak to his name in that stretch. Too cold from Mehdi He takes the first set at 5 in style (6-3) pic.twitter.com/zBaKrK42KL — UCF Men's Tennis (@UCF_MTennis) March 10, 2024 Within minutes of each other, Francisco Llanes and Yassine Dlimi gave UCF its first lead of the day. The former completed the first of three three-set triumphs, defeating Timothy Segar on court three after holding steady to win the fight 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Llanes returns to the win column with his seventh of the campaign and continued the Knights' attack in singles. Unlike winning all seven during his now 11-match unbeaten streak, Dlimi had to bounce back from a first-set loss to Pierce Rollins on court one. The Moroccan showed incredible determination over his final two sets to take his win streak to eight matches after a 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 win that gave UCF the advantage. While Cronje came within match point on court two, Thiago Pernas of Tulsa tied the match and moved the crowd to court four. Branger, amid a back-and-forth duel with Volodymyr Zakharov, had a precedent behind him entering the third set. Since arriving in Orlando in 2023, no player has won more games than the Frenchman, and it showed today. After bringing the match to within one set, Branger broke serve at 5-3 before completing the comeback with a break of his own to win the match for the Knights, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. The decisive point from none other than… LIAM. BRANGER. pic.twitter.com/DUYeTdPp3f — UCF Men's Tennis (@UCF_MTennis) March 10, 2024 After a Midwest sweep against two former conference foes, UCF returns home Thursday night to complete non-conference play while hosting Southern Miss in hopes of improving to 14-1 for the first time in program history. Singles results Yassine Dlimi (UCF) def. Pierce Rollins (TLS) 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 2 Thiago Pernas (TLS) def. Lleyton Cronje (UCF) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) Francisco Llanes (UCF) def. Timothy Seger (TLS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 Liam Branger (UCF) def. Volodymyr Zakharov (TLS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 Mehdi Benchakroun (UCF) def. Victor Tosetto (TLS) 6-3, 7-5 Alex Okonkwo (TLS) def. Paul Colin (UCF) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles results Pierce Rollins/Timothy Seger (TLS) def. Yassine Dlimi/Paul Colin (UCF) 7-6 (7-2) Liam Branger/Lleyton Cronje (UCF) def. Callum Gale/Timothy Seger (TLS) 6-4 Alex Okonkwo/Victor Tosetto (TLS) def. James Giamichelle/Francis Llanes (UCF) 6-3 Order of finishing Doubles: 3,2,1

Singles: 6,5,3,1,2,4

