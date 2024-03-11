Sports
Nevada opens the 2024 Mountain West Championships against Colorado State on Monday
LAS VEGAS – Nevada women's basketball kicks off the Mountain West Championships against Colorado State on Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Pack won their final two games of the regular season to secure the No. 4 seed, the second time in the past three years Nevada finished in the top four in the Mountain West. Guards Audrey Roden And Izzy Sullivan were both named All-Mountain West Honorable Mention, with Sullivan also earning a spot on the All-Mountain West Freshman Team.
Monday's game can be viewed on Nevada Sports Net/Mountain West Network and can be heard on KPLY 630 AM. Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Larry Burnett will once again appear on the radio for Nevada women's basketball play-by-play, where fans can also listen online via the Varsity Network.
SEARCHING HISTORY
Nevada is looking for its first Mountain West title in program history. If Nevada were to win the 2024 Mountain West Championships, it would be the Pack's first trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history. The title would be Nevada's first in the NCAA era, and the last time it won a conference championship came during the 1976-77 season. Nevada last appeared in the Mountain West Tournament title game in 2018, losing by two to Boise State. Nevada has appeared in two Mountain West Tournament semifinals (2014 and 2018).
THE BIG DATA
Nevada senior forward Lexie Data has been a force for the Pack in March and during her four-year career at Nevada. Givens is averaging 21 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game in March this season, tying a career-high of 27 points at New Mexico on March 2. buzzer as he draws the foul and hits the winning free throw to beat New Mexico 83-82 at The Pit, the Pack's
first New Mexico win since 2014. Givens, a member of the 2023 University of Denver Classic All-Tournament Team, is one rebound away from cracking the top 10 in program history for career rebounds. She would be the third player in the Amanda Levens Time to get at least 608 career rebounds.
LEE LET GO
Sophomore forward Kennedy Lee has grown tremendously since its first season. Lee has doubled her rebounding average from the previous season, scoring 10 points in six games in 2023-2024. She came up with four steals in the first round of the 2023 MW Championships, tying for the most by a Nevada player in a Mountain West Tournament game. The native of Louisville, Kentucky, played her senior year of high school in Las Vegas. She helped Centennial to an 18-4 mark and the NIAA 5A state title.
THE MORE YOU TAKE, THE MORE YOU MAKE
Nevada has averaged 82.5 points per game over the past two games. Nevada is 4-0 in games, the Pack scores 80 or more points and is 19-1 under Levens when they have at least 80 points in a game.
CLOSE MATCHES
Even if it's just one point, Nevada has finished close games this season. The Pack has won six games by three points or less, most recently coming off its biggest comeback win of the season (19 points) at New Mexico on March 2. Nevada has won two of three games in overtime and won four games. if you are behind at half time.
EXPLORING THE STATE OF COLORADO
Colorado State won its first eight games of the season and is off to a 19-10 start. The Rams finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West with Nevada after winning 10 conference games.
The Rams are led by 2023 Mountain West Player of the Year and All-American guard McKenna Hofschild. Hofschild is currently on the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List, is averaging over 20 points per game and is among the best in the country in assists.
GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS
Nevada women's basketball will be one of 11 teams competing for the Mountain West's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The first round of the women's tournament starts on March 10 and the championship match takes place on March 13.
General admission passes for all sessions for the women's tournament (10 games) start at just $75 and can be purchased here. Single session tickets start at just $25 and are available for purchase here.
FOLLOW THE PACKAGE
Follow Nevada Women's Basketball on social media at @NevadaWBB (X), @nevadawbb (Instagram) and on Facebook at @NevadaWBB
