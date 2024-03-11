2024 Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown Wide Receiver

Connect with us

For our Position Breakdown series, we will be looking at each position group for Michigan Football as we head towards spring training.

How does the current depth chart work out? What are the storylines or things to watch leading up to spring and ultimately the season? What is the X-factor, whether it be a player, coach or situation, that can change the look of the group?

Let's talk about pass catchers.

DEPTH MAP

WIDE RECEIVER

2024 FALL SIGNS: I'MARION STEWART, CHANNING GOODWIN

WHAT IS THE STORY?

It will be a transition year at wide receiver. Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are gone, and so is most of Michigan's production.

Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris flashed in moments, including big games from both against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but both will need to make leaps and become WR1 and WR2 in 2024. Both have the talent to do it, but there aren't many other options.

Morris will step into the Z role previously occupied by Wilson and Ronnie Bell. He is the last remaining receiver of the 2022 “freak show” class after Darrius Clemons transferred to Oregon State and Amorion Walker, who had already moved to defense, transferred to Ole Miss. Neither Clemons nor Walker had any impact, and their misses The lessons of 2022 have impacted the depth of this group heading into '24.

Morris finally looked at himself and showed off his top speed on a 38-yard touchdown against Alabama. Morris tore his ACL during his Covid-affected Junior season and missed his senior season while recovering from the injury. In 2023, he played a full football season for the first time in four years. A full offseason as a clear starter should have Morris positioned for a breakout season.

Many expected Morris to break out last year, and a big reason he had just four starts and fewer snaps than expected was freshman star Semaj Morgan. Morgan immediately turned heads in Week 2 with a 35-yard back-shoulder touchdown against UNLV. Big Ten play against Nebraska saw Morgan get more snaps in the slot, with Wilson returning to the Z role and taking reps from Morris. Morgan finished the year with 22 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns, having the best freshman WR season for Michigan since Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Behind them the depths are thin. Morgan's classmate, Karmello English, should be the clear WR4 with his ability to play in the slot or outside, but he only had 2 targets in 2023. There is talent coming with this freshman class, but I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin won't do that. join the team until the summer. Stewart could play a Morgan-like role this year, but if he doesn't enroll early like Morgan, he'll get a late start.

If there's a year in which Peyton O'Leary can be a solid contributor, this is it. O'Leary, a star last spring, will be a story to watch this year.

X FACTOR

I'm going to cheat here and name two. Michigan wasn't very active in the transfer portal due to the uncertainty of the coaching staff, but one position they targeted and didn't get a commitment was wide receiver. Michigan was specifically looking for an outside receiver with a big body. They thought they had their man with Indiana WR Donaven McCulley, but he opted to send the Hoosiers back. Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks was also looked at before transferring to Nebraska.

I would expect Michigan to be active in the transfer portal this spring, depending on which WRs can enter during the spring transfer portal. Michigan has talent in this receiver room, but they are all similar style players and there isn't a lot of experience. A taller receiver, ideally with in-game experience, would be a no-brainer addition for Michigan.

However, that is unknown and something that wouldn't happen until after the spring, making the player to watch, and my X Factor for the spring, Fred Moore. Moore is part of the Morgan and English 2023 class. He and Morgan received high praise during last year's spring and fall camps. While Morgan saw more reps and targets, Moore played double Clemons' passing snaps and finished with 4 receptions on 6 targets. Moore is the favorite to be the starting X heading into the spring.

At 6-foot-1, Moore lacks the size of a Cornelius Johnson, but he does have the tools to be a WR1. Moore may already be the team's best route runner and could excel at what Michigan receivers have struggled with lately, separation. He doesn't have to be the burner because Michigan has Morgan and Morris, but he has speed. Moore had 67 receptions for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year. Even if Michigan brings in an outside receiver, Moore will aim for reps and set a high floor in 2024.

