Hagen Burrows named winner of the Mr. Hockey Award 2024





The 40th Annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was held earlier today at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and was hosted by Katie Storm. The Mr. Hockey Award is organized, coordinated and presented by the Minnesota AllSports Alliance. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet. The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and select media members from across the state. Finalists for this year's award were:Javon Moore(Minnetonka),Jackson Nevers(Edina),Carson Pilgrim(War Road),Nolan Rod(White Bear Lake),Johannes Stout(Minnetonka),Gavin Uhlenkamp(Chanhassen),Noah Urness(Reed),Rhys Wallin(Wayzata) andLouis Wehmann(Providence).Hunter Bauer(Minnetonka) and*AJ Reyelts(Proctor) were finalists forThe Frank Brimsek Prize*. Michael Weiss(marshal) and*Rich Menne(Centennial) are the recipients ofThe John Mariucci Prize,*given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year. Previous winners of the Mr. Hockey AwardJayson Shaugabay(2023),Max Strand(2022),Jac Peer(2021),Blake Biondi(2020),*Bryce Brodzinski*(2019),Sammy Walker(2018),Casey Mittelstadt(2017),Riley Tufted(2016),Jake Jaremko(2015),Avery Peterson(2014),Grant Besse(2013),Justin Kloos(2012),Kyle Rau(2011),Nick Bjugstad(2010),Nick Leddy(2009),Aaron Ness(2008),Ryan McDonagh(2007),David Visser(2006),Brian Lee(2005),Tom Gorowsky(2004),There is nothing(2003),Gino Guyer(2002),Marty Sertich(2001),Paul Martin(2000),Jeff Taffe(1999),Johannes Pohl(1998),Aaron Miskovitch(1997),Dave Spehar(1996),Erik Rasmussen(1995),Mike Crowley(1994),Nick Checco(1993),Brian Bonin(1992),Darby Hendrickson(1991),Joe Dziedzic(1990),Trent Klatt(1989),Larry Olimb(1988),Kris Molenaar(1987),George Pelawat(1986) andTom Chorske(1985). Previous winners of the Frank Brimsek Award areHampton Slukynsky(2023),Ben Dardis(2022),*Jack Wieneke*(2021),Hudson Hodges(2020),Charlie Glockner(2019),Atticus Kelly(2018),Jake Begley(2017),*Nick Althaus(2016),Dylan Lubbesmeyer(2015),Hunter Shepard(2014),David Zevnik(2013),Michael Bitzer(2012),Alex Lyon(2011),Daan Gotberg(2010), Casey O'Connor (2009),Joe Filippi(2008),Reid Ellingson(2007),Austin Lee(2006),Alec Richards(2005),By Matt Lund(2004),Jon Anderson(2003),Josh Johnson(2002),Erik Arnion(2001),Jake Brant(2000),Adam Laaksonen(1999),Adam Coole(1998),Kyle Kolquist(1997),Karl Gohring(1996) andTodd Kelzenberg*(1995).

