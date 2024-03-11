Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min will feature for South Korea in World Cup qualifier despite table tennis battle between two





Son later posted a photo on social media of the pair smiling and arm-in-arm, alongside a message urging South Korean fans to forgive Lee. The fight came as the younger players, including Lee, rushed to play table tennis. Photo: AFP South Korea's new interim coach Hwang Sun-hong, who took over last month when Jurgen Klinsmann was sacked following the Asian Cup exit, said he had spoken to both players before choosing his squad. Lee Kang-in wanted a chance to apologize from the bottom of his heart to the fans and his teammates, and Son Heung-min said we should all embrace Kang-in and move on, Yonhap Hwang quoted. “I don't think this is just an issue between the two of them,” he added. Everyone who was there, from players to coaches to members of the support staff, must take responsibility. In the next two games against Thailand, we must all be prepared to make up for our mistakes in front of our fans. Son played with two fingers tied together in the semi-final of the South Korean Asian Cup. Photo: AFP The conflict was reportedly caused by younger players, including Lee, rushing through their dinner so they could leave early and play table tennis. This angered some of the older players, including Son, who wanted to keep the long-standing tradition of the pregame dinner being a team bonding experience, which is what sparked the brawl. Lee and Son both played in the 2-0 defeat to Jordan, the latter with two fingers tied together. Both will now play against Thailand home and away in the World Cup qualifiers on March 21 and 26. Based on my experience as a national team player, I think these kinds of issues can make the team even closer the sooner you address them, Hwang said. South Korean interim coach Hwang Sun-hong said the issue would tighten the team. Photo: AFP The Korea Football Association hopes to have a new full-time coach for the qualifiers against Singapore and China in June. Until then, Hwang will combine his national team duties with those of Under-23 coach, taking South Korea to the U23 Asian Cup in Qatar in April, where places at the Paris Olympics are at stake. Under Klinsmann, South Korea started World Cup qualifying with victories over Singapore and China.

