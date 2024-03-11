Stony Brook defeats Drexel in double overtime in the CAA quarterfinals, 91-88





Lucas House scored a career-high 28 points, but that wasn't enough as Drexel fell to Stony Brook, 91-88, in the CAA quarterfinals. Stony Brook's Aaron Clarke converted a three-point play with 18.5 seconds left to lift the Seawolves to victory in the Jersey Mike's CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. WASHINGTON, DCscored a career-high 28 points, but that wasn't enough as Drexel fell to Stony Brook, 91-88, in the CAA quarterfinals. Stony Brook's Aaron Clarke converted a three-point play with 18.5 seconds left to lift the Seawolves to victory in the Jersey Mike's CAA Men's Basketball Championship at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. House was excellent all night. The graduate student drained seven of his 11 three-point attempts. His seven three-pointers shattered the previous Drexel record of five treys in a CAA championship. House's 28 points are tied for the most ever in a CAA postseason game by a Drexel player. Luke Monroe added 13 points and Garfield Turner had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. With the score at 88-88, Clarke made a short jump shot and was fouled. After Clarke made the free throw, the Dragons missed a tying three-point attempt and then suffered a turnover as time expired. Drexel took a 13-point lead over a Size Okros three with 14:49 left in regulation and still led by five after a House jumper in the paint with 1:38 on the clock. The Seawolves stormed back behind ChrisMaidoh, who delivered a driving layup and two dunks down the stretch, tying the game at 71-71 with 13 seconds to play and forcing overtime. In the first extra session, Drexel took the lead 80-78 after one Garfield Turner free throw with 19.8 seconds left. However, Clarke came up big again, hitting a pullup jumper with nine seconds left to tie the game at 80-80 and send the game into a second overtime. A step back from Clarke to open the second overtime gave SBU its first lead since 17:06 of the first half. Drexel tied the game at 88-88 on a Monroe rebound bucket with 38 seconds left, setting the stage for Clarke's late-game heroics. Drexel led for most of the first half and used an 11-1 run to take a 28-18 lead with 6:37 left in the period. Stony Brook responded with six straight points, including a pair of buckets from Clarke, to close within four points. Three-pointers from House and Justin Moore together with a Jamie Bergen jumper gave the Dragons a 36-28 halftime advantage. Stony Brook (19-14) advances to the semifinals of the CAA tournament for the first time, where it will face Hofstra of Delaware on Monday at 8:30 p.m. The Seawolves are the first No. 7 seed to reach the semifinals since 2020. It was the first double-overtime game in the tournament since 2015. Drexel finished the year with a 20-12 record. Clarke led the Seawolves with a career-high 27 points, while SBU forward Chris Maidoh also set a new career high with 25 points on 12-of-17 FG shooting and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Keenan Fitzmorris scored sixteen points off the bench. Stony Brook shot 50% from the floor during the game, while Drexel hit just 41.3% but knocked down 10 three-pointers.

