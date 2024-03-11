New Zealand's 'terrible' blunder as the cricket world was stunned by incredible Aussie Test win

Pat Cummins has produced another match-winning cameo with the bat, while Alex Carey silenced his critics to help Australia perform a brilliant chase in the second cricket test against New Zealand. Chasing 279 for victory in Christchurch, Mitch Marsh and Carey were the stars for the Aussies, chasing the target with three wickets in hand as they won the two-match series 2-0.

Marsh made the most of a terrible drop from Rachin Ravindra to make a brilliant 80, while Carey achieved his highest score in the second innings of a Test match – finishing with 98 not out in a masterful knockout. But the Aussies couldn't have done this without captaining the plucky Cummins, who in his latest exploits with the bat scored a crucial 32 not off 44 balls.

Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate Australia's cricket victory over New Zealand. Image: Getty

The captain has been in superb form over the past 12 months and has led Australia to victory with the bat on several occasions. Monday's heroics echoed his did the first Ashes Test last year when he and Nathan Lyon brought Australia home with two wickets in hand.

New Zealand must pay for Rachin Ravindra's 'terrible' decline

Marsh and Carey united for a 140-run partnership after Ravindra gave the former a huge reprieve. After play in Christchurch was postponed by light rain on Monday morning, Australia resumed at 4-77 with Marsh and Travis Head at the crease.

The Black Caps haven't been defeated yet Australia in New Zealand in 31 years, and they were hoping to get out more early as day four began. But things started terribly for the hosts after Ravindra squandered a simple chance on the first ball of the day.

Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey both passed 50 after Marsh was dropped by Rachin Ravindra in the second cricket Test. Image: Getty/Fox Sports

With Marsh on 27, he cut the ball straight to Ravindra on backward point. But the Kiwi youngster took advantage of the opportunity, which came chest high and should have been taken.

“You can't drop that one,” Brendon Julian said in commentary for Fox Cricket. Mark Richardson added: “Dangerous player and he gave you a chance early on.”

The story continues

Tim Southee managed to get Head for 18 when he hit one straight to Will Young, but Marsh's statement proved rather costly when he brought up his half-century not long afterwards. “He was always going to be the key… this game was made for him,” Julian said. “He got the first ball from Tim Southee and he made them pay.”

Have a terrible feeling that Ravindra dropped the Test match. I think we should bring back Chris Harris as a specialist fielder Hayden Donnell (@HaydenDonnell) March 10, 2024

Also very sad that we dropped Marsh Scott (zefried) (@LostArcNZ) March 11, 2024

NZ dropped the match when they dropped Marsh Ykush_Tyagi (@Ykush_Tyagi) March 11, 2024

This is killing me. Swamp fell. Carey survives LBW on review. Inside edges beyond the stumps. Lots of plays and misses. With every moment of happiness for Australia I become more and more uneasy. Arrrgh. #Cricket #nzvaus pic.twitter.com/1qBbEctIfo Ed Jackson (@edjacko) March 11, 2024

That Marsh catch will haunt NZ. With fallen LBW shout they also have to be careful as it takes less than 100 runs without realizing it is happening #NZvAUS David Gianfriddo (@HGA_Melb) March 10, 2024

Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey make for an epic collaboration

Marsh and Carey put on 140 runs for the seventh wicket, with Carey silencing his critics to ease the pressure on his place in the Test side. Carey was given an lbw out in the twenties but managed to have the decision overturned after DRS showed the ball missed leg stump.

Marsh also survived a review in the before-lunch final and went into the break at the age of 55, not out. Carey was unbeaten on 50 while Australia reached 97 in the first session for the loss of just one wicket, reducing the required number of runs to 105.

Marsh and Carey got Australia to within 59 of victory before the former lost 80lb to Ben Sears, before the debutant scored a hat-trick when he got the first ball from Mitchell Starc. Cummins survived the hat-trick ball as the match remained close, but combined with Carey to get Australia over the line on 61 runs.

Australia is the first to avoid continuing New Zealand's misery for 31 years

Australia fell to 4-34 on Sunday afternoon, but Marsh and Head steadied the ship to get them within 202 yards of victory at stumps. Marsh and Carey then combined on Monday to frustrate the Kiwis, whose fielding let them down.

A win for the Black Caps would have been theirs first against Australia since 2011 (in Hobart) and the first on New Zealand soil since 1993. The Aussies went into the fourth day full of confidence given their recent success in the Chase.

In the first Ashes Test in Birmingham in June, Australia successfully chased down 282 with two wickets in hand. The pitch at Edgbaston for that match was very similar to the deck at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey formed a valuable partnership. (SANKA VIDANAGAMA via Getty Images)

Nine of the Australian eleven from that memorable chase also played in Christchurch. “There's a lot of belief in that dressing room, and there should be,” Nathan Lyon said after punching on Sunday. “We still have world-class batters in the fold.

“With Heady and Marshy, the way they hit – and then Alex (Carey) comes next – anything is possible. We have been able to check off a number of totals in the past. There is a lot of confidence within our batting group, and we bowlers … take pride in our batting. So we'll give it our best shot when it comes down to it. “

RELATED:

A loss for Australia would have increased concerns about their aging team, who have failed to hit full marks in recent times despite a golden run. Australia have won just twice in the last five series, but only India have managed a series win over the Aussies in their last 16 series since 2019.

Great win Aussies.

Brilliant from Bison.

Alex Carey deserved an A, but his 98no was fantastic #NZvAus Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 11, 2024

INCREDIBLE. Alex Carey. You LEGEND! 10 sacks too, career defining play. Test match cricket is the best. #NZvAUS Trent Copeland (@copes9) March 11, 2024

That was a great match, congratulations Dr. Safi (@drmudsafi) March 11, 2024

Incredible batting display from Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey! They steered Australia to a thrilling three-wicket win against New Zealand. Superb performance! #NZvAUS Mohammed Saeed (@saeedmalik91) March 11, 2024

with AAP

Subscribe to our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.