Where Mel Kiper Jr. Michigan football QB JJ McCarthy ranks in the latest big board





JJ McCarthy made a solid impression at the NFL scouting combine, but not enough to cause many draftniks to suddenly give him an edge over the other quarterbacks in the draft. Unable to run due to a hamstring injury, McCarthy still wowed scouts with his arm talent in throwing drills, and it has led some, but not all, to consider him a top 10 pick, perhaps even in the top five . While most still have him behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, there is more buzz around his abilities than there was a month ago. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released its post-combine big board, and while it wasn't a meteoric rise, McCarthy moved up, and he sees a lot of potential for the former Michigan signal caller at the next level. (subscription required) 20. JJ McCarthyQB, Michigan 6-2, 219 pounds | Previously: 23 McCarthy has arm talent in the first round and can also beat defenses with his legs. He finished third in the country in Total QBR(89.2) and completion percentage (72.3%) in 2023. Since taking over as Wolverines starter in 2022, he has thrown 44 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. However, five of those INTs have come in two games; he threw three against Bowling Green previously in 2023, and he had two pick-sixes in the College Football Playoff semifinals loss to TCU in 2022. Outside of those two games, he has managed games effectively and made great football decisions. I recently projected McCarthy in the middle of Round 1 my debut test design. Sure, he averaged just 22.1 pass attempts per game in 2023 and only had to complete 10 passes in the game. national title matchbut his advantage is enormous. Some at ESPN are higher on McCarthy than others, with Louis Riddick sharing that fans shouldn't be surprised if he is picked much sooner than most think. Sure, well look, and McCarthy still has his pro day to wow scouts and general managers. That may be the last time he can have a say in his draft stock, and while Kiper's update is positive on balance, don't be surprised if he moves up a bit more before his final release ahead of April's draft. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

