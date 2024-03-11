Women's tennis completes 4-3 comeback win over Bradley





MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State women's tennis team fought back after losing the doubles point to complete a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Bradley Sunday night at the Northwest YMCA Tennis Center. With the win, the Cardinals improved to 3-9 overall, while the Braves fell to 4-9 on the year. The Cardinals put up a good fight in doubles. The point could have gone either way, but unfortunately the Braves had the upper hand on courts one and three. But not all was lost Ella Hazelbaker And Annika Planinsek managed to take a 6-2 decision on court two over Maria Pukhina and Maria Bezmenova. For singles, Sara Shahbaz gave BSU the first point of the match with her straight set 6-4, 6-2 against Anna Belogliadova at number 2. Planinsek was in a three-set thriller in which she was able to hold off her opponent Bezemnova for a 6-4 , 0-6, 6-1 loss on the top court, putting the Cardinals ahead of the Braves, 2-1. With four courts remaining, Sydney Herehor dropped her match in three frames at the No. 4 position, bringing the score back to 2–2. Ella Hazelbaker and Isabelle Tanjuatco would end their matches on courts No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, with each coming away with wins after taking the third frame to give Ball State the victory today. The Ball State women's tennis team begins Mid-American Conference action at home against Northern Illinois on Sunday, March 17. The first service is at 1:00 PM ET at the Northwest YMCA.

