Hagen Burrows is Mr. Hockey, Kam Hendrickson is Frank Brimsek, top senior winner in boys hockey





Minnetonka senior forward Hagen Burrows and Chanhassen senior goaltender Kam Hendrickson are former Minnetonka youth hockey teammates who were recognized together Sunday for their considerable talents on the ice. A kind of power duo from the West, both received the most coveted award for their respective positions: Burrows became the 40th Mr. Hockey selection, while Hendrickson took home the Frank Brimsek Award for senior goalie of the year. Burrows, who was also voted the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, led the Skippers to the Section 2 championship game. The Mr. Hockey Awards banquet Sunday with teammates at the St. Paul RiverCentre provided some solace in the aftermath of the 2-1 finals loss. “It's still hard,” Burrows said. “It was more important to me to help the team move forward. This is definitely a bit of a silver lining.” Burrows, who signed with the University of Denver, led the Skippers in assists (38) and points (57). “It's definitely very motivating for me as a competitor to get right back to work and try to win,” he said. “Unfortunately, there is no other chance of winning if you wear the M on the front of your jersey.” The other Mr. Hockey finalists were Javon Moore (Minnetonka), Jackson Nevers (Edina), Carson Pilgrim (Warroad), Nolan Roed (White Bear Lake), John Stout (Minnetonka), Gavin Uhlenkamp (Chanhassen), Noah Urness (Roseau), Rhys Wallin (Wayzata) and Louis Wehmann (Providence Academy). “His game developed beyond just his scoring ability,” Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy said of Burrows. Burrows was defeated by Hendrickson in the Section 2 final, and Hendrickson joined his Storm teammates in their state tournament debut. Chanhassen lost 2-1 to Edina in the final on Saturday evening. Hendrickson finished 23-6 with a 1.01 goals-against average and stopped 95.1% of the shots he faced after languishing on the bench with the Chicago Steel to start the United States Hockey League season. “My teammates were huge in all of this,” he said. “I'm glad my boys nagged me to come back. We all kept our promises and made the best of it.” The other Frank Brimsek Award finalists were Hunter Bauer (Minnetonka) and AJ Reyelts (Proctor). The Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek awards are selected by a panel of NHL scouts, junior scouts, coaches and media members from across Minnesota. Both awards are presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/mr-hockey-frank-brimsek-hagen-burrows-kam-hendrickson-chanhassen-minnetonka-high-school/600349928/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos