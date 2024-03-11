National team coach tries to address imbalance in World Cup qualifiers

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) — When Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of the South Korea men's under-23 national football team, watched the senior team from a distance, he noticed that there was an imbalance between their attack and defense.

Now that Hwang has been brought in as acting boss of the senior team for World Cup qualifiers this month, he wants to address that problem.

South Korea national football team agent Hwang Sun-hong speaks at a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul on March 11, 2024, announcing a 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Thailand. (Yonhap)

“Personally, I felt there was a significant imbalance between attack and defense,” Hwang said on Monday as he announced his 23-man squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Thailand. South Korea will host the Thai team in Seoul on March 21 and face them again in Bangkok five days later in the second round of Asian qualifying.

These will be South Korea's first two matches since their elimination in the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in Qatar last month. Despite a squad full of European stars, South Korea limped to the last four before giving way to Jordan 2-0. The Taegeuk Warriors scored eleven goals and conceded ten in their six games.

“It will be difficult to completely solve that problem because we don't have enough time,” Hwang added. “But in principle we have to find the right balance. That is what we will focus on during our preparation.”

Hwang, who coaches the under-23 men's team trying to qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer, has been brought in as temporary head coach for the senior team. He replaces Jurgen Klinsmann, who was fired after the Asian Cup.

South Korea national football team agent Hwang Sun-hong listens to a question during a press conference at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul on March 11, 2024, announcing a 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Thailand. (Yonhap)

Rather than appoint a full-time replacement for Klinsmann with just a month to go before the World Cup qualifiers, the Korea Football Association (KFA) has opted to let Hwang take the reins for the time being and take his time find a new bank boss.

During his short time, Hwang will also be tasked with mending some fences within the team, in light of some internal battles that came to light after the Asian Cup. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in got into an argument with national team captain Son Heung-min over a table tennis match on the eve of the semi-finals, leading to Son's dislocated finger. With Lee ignoring Son's order to stop the table tennis match and rejoin the team dinner for some pre-match bonding, the incident hinted at a much bigger problem in team chemistry.

Hwang said he had spoken to some Asian Cup veterans who will be back for the World Cup qualifiers as he tried to find out more about what happened in Qatar.

“Because I wasn't there at the time, it will be difficult for me to figure out every little detail. But I did learn that people might have had some misunderstandings about a few things,” Hwang said. “Even though I won't be with this team for very long, I will try to clear the air within the team through communication.”

In addition to some familiar faces such as Lee, Son and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, Hwang gave three players their first senior international call-ups.

A photo from Ulsan HD FC from March 6, 2024 shows the K League 1 club's striker Joo Min-kyu (C). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

One of them is Ulsan HD FC striker Joo Min-kyu, who has scored 56 goals in K League 1 from 2021 to 2023, more than anyone in South Korea's top league during that period. Despite winning scoring titles in 2021 and 2023, Joo was overlooked for international duties by Klinsmann and his predecessor, Paulo Bento.

Hwang, a high-scoring striker during his playing days, said picking Joo was a no-brainer.

“Football has many different elements, and I think scoring goals is a unique area,” Hwang said. “No one has scored more than 50 goals in the past three years, and we don't really need much explanation when it comes to Joo Min-kyu.”

Gwangju FC midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon and Ulsan defender Lee Myung-jae are the two other international rookies.

In this March 2, 2024, file photo, Gwangju FC's Jeong Ho-yeon (L) battles FC Seoul's Jesse Lingard for the ball during the clubs' K League 1 match at the Gwangju Football Stadium in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of southwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

“My staff and I have been closely monitoring the K League and trying to select players who are currently in good form,” Hwang said. “A national team should only have the best players.”

A total of 11 players from the K League 1 were chosen this time. However, Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo, who has scored two goals in two games so far this season, is not among them.

Hwang said Lee, a former FC Barcelona youth player, was one of the latest cuts.

“We left him out of the team after taking into account his good relationship with other midfielders,” Hwang said. “It's a real shame, but I hope he isn't too disappointed and continues. The doors to the national team will always be open for Lee and other K League players.”

Lee Seung-woo of Suwon FC (C) takes a shot against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors during the clubs' K League 1 match at Suwon Stadium in Suwon, about 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 9, 2024, on this photo from the korean professional football league. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

[email protected]

(END)