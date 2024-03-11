Mountain Hawks advance to Patriot League championship in overtime comeback thriller over Boston U.

Next game: at Colgate University 13-3-2024 | 19:00 March 13 (Wed) / 7pm bee Colgate University History

BOSTON, Mass. Lehigh men's basketball trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half of the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday afternoon. Against all odds, the sixth-seeded Mountain Hawks stunned the second-seeded Boston University Terriers 84-79 in overtime to advance to their first league championship since 2017.

“I have to credit it [our guys] for fighting,” the head coach said Dr. Brett Reed . “After the game, I told them that I believed in them the whole time. We've been in so many tough situations that I felt really confident and comfortable that our guys could get through them.”

Lehigh (14-17) had lost both regular season games to Boston U. (16-17) by a combined three points. The Mountain Hawks snapped a three-game skid to the Terriers with the victory and advanced to the Patriot League tournament championship for the fifth time under Reed's leadership.

The first half of Sunday's thriller was dominated by the Terriers. BU was light from beyond the arc, shooting 57.8% (11-19) from three-point range in the frame. The Terriers made just four field goals that weren't three-pointers in the first half. Meanwhile, Boston U. played excellent defense, holding Lehigh to 34.4% (10-29) from the field in the first 20 minutes. A Miles Brewster three in the closing moments of the half gave the Terriers their largest lead of the game at 21, but Cam Gillus responded with a three of its own at the other end and went into the locker room trailing 46-28.

After BU's monstrous first half, Lehigh returned the favor to start the second. The Mountain Hawks went on a 20-6 run in the first ten minutes, highlighted by a renewed defensive effort and making clutch shots. Gillus was the driving force behind Lehigh's comeback, as the freshman scored 18 points in the second half alone, including four triples. With less than ten minutes to play, the score remained in BU's favor 52-48.

Lehigh earned its first lead of the afternoon at the 7:25 mark of the second half at a Keith Higgins Jr. mid-range jumper to advance 55-54. However, a quick five-point BU swing put them back ahead by four. On the ensuing possession, Gillus knocked down back-to-back triples to put his team back in the lead. An ensuing Higgins triple put Lehigh ahead by five, leading to a Terriers timeout with 4:27 to play.

With time running out, the Mountain Hawks opened up a six-point lead, their largest of the game, thanks to two made free throws from Tyler Whitney-Sidney . However, the Terriers stormed back, scoring seven points in a minute to regain a 69-68 lead. With just :17 left on the clock, Gillus was fouled, and the freshman knocked down both at the line to give Lehigh the lead. BU's Brewster was fouled with four seconds left but made only one of two free throws, leaving the game tied at 70 apiece. Whitney-Sidney nearly blew it off with a half-court heave at the buzzer, but his shot didn't fall, sending the game to overtime.

The Mountain Hawks struck first in overtime after two made free throws by Gillus and an additional free throw by Bube Momah put Lehigh ahead by three. After an Anthony Morales layup cut the lead to one, Higgins connected on an and-one mid-range attempt that put the Mountain Hawks ahead by four and gave the junior his 1,001st career point in a Lehigh uniform. The Terriers managed to tie the game at 76, but two clutch baskets by Whitney-Sidney in the final minute gave Lehigh a two-possession lead. Whitney-Sidney knocked down 4-4 tries from the line in the final ten seconds to ice the match and complete the unlikely comeback.

Gillus, whose career-high entering the night was 12, exploded for 30 points on 9-12 shooting, 6-8 from distance and 6-6 at the charity stripe. The freshman added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to his career achievements.

“He had his own personal run in that second half where he was just sensational,” Reed said of Gillus' performance. “Not only did he play great defense, he finished 9-12 from the floor. Cam's been there before, he's won state championships and been a clutch player. I think he took that to heart and said, 'This is my moment, let's go'.”

“During warmups I saw a few go into the basket and I felt good, and then when I made two in the first half I thought, OK, the basket looks wide open,” Gillus said. “In the second half I saw two more go in, so I thought: okay, this is my night, I can feel it.”

Whitney-Sidney also shined in the win, scoring 21 points and going an impressive 10-11 from the free throw line. Higgins joined him in double figures with 11 points off the bench. Leading the Mountain Hawks in both rebounding and assists was Burke Chebuhar who collected ten boards and assisted on four baskets.

“[Keith and Tyler] We stayed really calm, cool, collected and led well, which I think ultimately allowed us to have the right emotional energy in the second half,” Reed said.

The Mountain Hawks travel to Hamilton, NY to play for the Patriot League Championship against No. 1 Colgate on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale tomorrow afternoon.

“Colgate is a really good team and they have experienced guys, but we have some energy and momentum here, which I think is really special,” Reed said. “I have a lot of faith and confidence in what we're doing, and confidence in these guys.”

Like Lehigh men's basketballFacebookfollow furtherX(formerly Twitter) andInstagramfor further updates on the Mountain Hawks.