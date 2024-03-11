Boston College Football is rounding out its staff heading into spring training





On Thursday, Boston College announced Bill O'Brien's first staff at the Heights. O'Brien found a good mix of his boys, emerging coaches and continuity by retaining a few key assistants from Hafley's staff. In addition to the announced staff, which consisted mainly of on-field roles, reports Saturday indicated that an intriguing new member was filling an advisory role for OBrien in Doug Marrone. Berj Najarian was also confirmed as the Eagles' new chief of staff. Offensively, BC brought in former Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing to serve as offensive coordinator. He has been coaching at OBrien since then as head coach of the Texans, and followed him from there to Alabama to New England. Ultimately, this foul will be OBriens, but it will be interesting to see who actually commits the foul. Savon Huggins (RBs), Matt Applebaum (OL), and Darrell Wyatt (WRs) were all retained, something that is likely a welcome sight for BC fans. Huggins helped transform Pat Garwo into a 1,000-yard rusher and was instrumental in the rise of BC's power ground game behind Kye Robichaux last year. Applebaum returned to the Heights after a year in the NFL, and (boosted by the return of Christian Mahogany and an influx of transfer portal talent) completely transformed BC's offensive line. Finally, Wyatt returns as primary recruiter and adds the title of Assistant Head Coach. Jonathan DiBiaso, who was an offensive analyst at BC last year, was also promoted to QB's coach, and he has been a very active recruiter in these early stages of O'Brien's regime. On the defensive side of the ball, in steps by Tim Lewis to lead the Eagles defense. A former NFL defensive coordinator, he last saw action in the XFL. His hiring may have been a bit confusing given his lack of recent NFL or college experience, as well as a lack of connection to BC. However, given O'Brien's obvious offensive background, his DC position is an extremely important one, and until proven otherwise, Lewis deserves the benefit of the doubt. Jeff Commissiong returns to the Heights (where he coached from 2007-2012) via Cornell, where he spent the past three seasons as the LBs coach. Ray Brown, another very active recruiter, comes from WSU to coach DBs on positive hires. WSU has fielded some strong secondary units, and hopefully Brown can do the same at BC. Dan O'Brien (Tom O'Brien's son will coach LBs, while Matt Thurin was retained as Special Teams Coordinator). In addition to those roles, Pete Thamel reported Saturday that former Jacksonville and Syracuse head coach Doug Marrone will join the Eagles staff, likely in an advisory role. With spring training starting Monday, it's full steam ahead for BC Football.

