Men's Tennis Drops Matchup with Tennessee





GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida Gators Men's Tennis fell to 2-2 in SEC play with a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Sunday. The loss to the nation's No. 9 team marks the second loss to a top 10-ranked opponent of the weekend. Florida dropped the doubles point with two losses to top-20 ranked duos. After Friday's win over No. 13 Lapadat/Mercer of Kentucky, Florida Nate Bonetto / Aidan Kim tandem dropped their set to the Volunteers No. 4 Monday/Diaz pairing, 6-1. Florida's number 39 Adhitya Ganesan also dropped their set to No. 20 Mitsui/Pieczonka, 6-2. Freshmen Kevin Edengren returned to Florida's lineup for the first time since February 10e against Texas, collecting the Gators' lone point. Edengren's dominant 6-3, 6-4 straight-sets victory was his first victory since the first day of the doubles season, when he won his singles point against North Florida on January 19, and sets his singles record in the doubles season. to 3-2. Bonetto's battle on court three was one of the most evenly matched of the day. Tennessee's Chris Li opened with a back-and-forth 7-5 win in set one. Bonetto came back to force a tiebreak in the second set, which he won 7-6 (9-7). In the tiebreak third set, Li eventually claimed victory, 10-5.

The Gators return to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Tuesday for two matches against Tennessee State. The Tigers enter Tuesday's double-header with a 3-10 record in dual play.

Singles competition

1. #6 Johannus Monday (TENN) final. #97 Jeremy Jin (UF) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

2. #23 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) def. Aidan Kim (UF) 6-3, 6-4

3. Chris Li (TENN) def. Nate Bonetto (UF) 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 10-5

4. Angel Diaz (TENN) def. #99 Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-1, 6-4

5. #94 Filip Pieczonka (TENN) def. Henry Jefferson (UF) 6-3, 7-5

6. Kevin Edengren (UF) final Younes Lalami (TENN) 6-2, 6-4 Doubles competition

1. #4 Angel Diaz/Johannus monday (TENN) def. Nate Bonetto / Aidan Kim (UF) 6-1

2. #20 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (TENN) def. #39 Adhitya Ganesan / Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-2

3. Younes Lalami/Filip Apltauer (TENN) vs. Jeremy Jin / Henry Jefferson (UF) 3-4, unfinished



