How much money do professional table tennis players make in 2024





Professional table tennis has gained popularity worldwide and is recognized as an Olympic sport in more than 200 countries. As with any professional sport, table tennis players' earnings can vary significantly. In this article we take a closer look at the different ways in which professional table tennis players can make money in 2024. Tournament revenue Prize money Professional table tennis players have the opportunity to earn significant prize money by participating in tournaments. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) introduced a new format for the World Tours with increased prize money, with the annual ITTF World Tour Grand Finals having a total prize fund of US$1,000,000. Tournaments such as the 2017 German Open offered men's and women's singles winners a generous $24,000 USD, while other club tournaments in Australia offered winnings ranging from $350 to $1,000 for Open Singles events. ITTF World Tour Grand Finals The ITTF World Tour Grand Finals represents the largest total prize money event on the ITTF calendar, with invited players competing for a significant prize pool. Gender differences While the prize money at professional table tennis tournaments can be significant, it is important to note that gender differences in prize money still exist, as evidenced by the prize money differences between male and female players at the Cincinnati Open. Sponsorship Brand recommendations Well-known table tennis players have the potential to secure sponsorship from renowned table tennis brands such as Butterfly, Tibhar and Stiga. These sponsorships can provide players with financial support and opportunities for brand endorsements. Coaching Coaching is another way professional table tennis players can make money. Leading coaches can charge handsome fees, with rates as high as $60 to $70 per hour or more for one-on-one coaching sessions. Sports administration A career in sports administration with a master's degree in sports administration can also be lucrative, with annual income ranging from $45,000 to $100,000+. Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) Prize money The introduction of Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) in the United States has created an exciting opportunity for professional table tennis players. MLTT offers more than $250,000 in prize money, making it the most lucrative table tennis league in America. Looking ahead MLTT represents a significant development in the sport of table tennis, with its innovative team-based format and commitment to fan engagement. The league promises to provide top players with a platform to compete at the highest level and deliver unforgettable moments for fans. In 2024, professional table tennis players will have a variety of money-making opportunities, ranging from tournament prizes and sponsorships to coaching and careers in sports administration. The landscape of professional table tennis is evolving with the introduction of competitions like MLTT, giving players new opportunities to showcase their talent and earn significant prize money. As the sport continues to grow, the potential for professional table tennis players to earn substantial incomes is expected to increase.

