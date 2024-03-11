Men's Tennis Wrap Weekend Swing in Texas





Subject score 1 | Box score 2 EDINBURG, Texas (March 10, 2024) The Morgan State men's tennis team continued its spring season this weekend as they traveled to South Texas for a series of challenging matches against some tough opponents. On Friday they faced Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. The team returned to action on Saturday in the Rio Grande Valley International when they took on the University of Texas Rio Grande, followed by a match on Sunday against New Mexico State. The Bears had a tough weekend as they fell 6-1 to the Islanders and were unable to secure a win in their two matches at the Orville Cox Tennis Center, losing 7-0 to the Vaqueros on Saturday before they lost 4-0 to New Mexico State on Sunday. MATCH ONE | Morgan State 1, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi 6 Morgan started his weekend Friday morning with a tough loss at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Islanders (9-3) fought off a pair of doubles victories for the early 1-0 lead in the match before finishing each doubles match to finish on top of the Bears. Morgan previously lost its first four singles matches Mikeal Timmerman recorded the Bears' only win of the day. The talented senior recorded a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 victory on court one against Avery Zavala. MATCH TWO | Morgan State 0, University. from Texas Rio Grande 7 The Bears shutout UTRGV 7-0. The Vaqueros (7-11) jumped to a 1-0 lead after a doubles sweep. They carried the momentum into the singles action, where they captured the first set on all six courts to maintain control of the match. It was a fierce and intense competition on court five Anthony Parris and Paolo Bonaguro fought it out in a lengthy duel. Bonaguro managed to beat Parris in the tiebreak, winning the first set 7-6 (7:4) and proved to be too much when he dominated the second set, winning it 6-0. Makkijha Brown ended the day with a competitive match against Ivo Isqueiro on court three. The junior fell behind 6-4 in the first set, before fighting back to win the second set, 6-3. With the team victory secured for the Vaqueros, the pair played a 10-point tiebreak in the third, where Isqueiro would seal the win, 10:6.

MATCH THREE | Morgan State 0, New Mexico State 4 NM State quickly jumped to the front as a pair of dominant doubles wins on courts one and two offset a loss at No. 3. Wallin and Campos then parted ways, but each Aggie proved to be as dominant in his own right as Wallin. picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 2, while Campos earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 3. Needing just one more win, the Aggies' Henrik Lynum took the match for the Aggies with his first singles victory of the season, defeated his Morgan State counterpart by a score of 6-1, 6-1, giving the Aggies their fifth matchup victory of the spring.

NEXT ONE: Morgan will take a quick look at their next opponents as they make the trip to Orlando, Florida, where they will take on Fairleigh Dickinson University on Wednesday, March 13, before facing West Chester University of Pennsylvania the following day.

