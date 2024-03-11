Brooms required: Huskies hockey advances with a sweep of Falcons | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – With wins on both Friday and Saturday nights, the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team continued its hot streak with a sweep of the Bowling Green State Falcons in their CCHA quarterfinal series at MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies won the opener 5-0 on Friday, but then fought back twice to win 6-5 on Saturday.

The Huskies got three goals and four points from alternate captain Ryland Mosley, one goal and five points from co-captain Logan Pietila, and two goals and six points from freshman winger Isaac Gordon in the series to lead the way to the two wins.

Alternate captain Blake Pietila put both wins in net and earned his 24th career shutout on Friday night.

With the wins, the Huskies improved to 17-14-6 overall.

HUSKIES CRUISE TO 5-0 WIN FRIDAY

It took the Huskies 11:44 to strike, but once they did, they never looked back on their way to a 5-0 victory.

With the win, the Huskies put themselves in position to win their CCHA quarterfinal series on Saturday, which was the goal for the game.

“Full credit to our players for the performance tonight, but now it's gone,” said Huskies coach Joe Shawhan. “It's the play-offs now. It's hard to put a team aside and end a team's season.”

The Huskies controlled the play early and were eventually rewarded when Logan Pietila attempted a pass across the slot. The puck hit Falcons goaltender Cole Moore's stick and flew in through his feet at the 11:44 mark of the opening frame.

The game remained 1-0 in the second period before Gordon found time and space in the slot. He took a pass from Logan Pietila and fired a quick shot that hit Moore over the shoulder at 10:14.

The Huskies looked to increase their lead before the period ended and did just that when freshman winger Henry Bartle scored his first career goal at 13:09. After junior winger Alex Nordstrom got a shot at the net, senior center Blais Richartz was the first player to get on the rebound, but he fell down. The puck bounced from him to Bartle, who buried a wristband.

“I mean, (it) feels really good,” Bartel said. “But we have such a deep lineup, a lot of seniors, and luckily personally a few guys got hurt, so I got an opportunity. That's all you can ask for. (I) just try to work hard and stay in line.

It took the Huskies just 54 seconds to strike in the third period. Gordon got a loose puck from a faceoff to Moore's left and then passed it to Mosley in the slot. Mosley turned and fired a shot that skimmed past a Falcons defender and into the net.

“We've got a lot of guys here playing some playoff games and a lot of them haven't gone our way,” Mosley said. “We've grown and learned from it, and hopefully we'll keep that going.”

Co-captain Arvid Caderoth capped the scoring for the Huskies at the 3:57 mark when he hit a rebound on freshman center Max Koskipirtti's shot past Moore.

HUSKIES FIGHT BACK TO WIN SATURDAY

Trailing 2-0 early and down 4-3 in the second period, the Huskies fought back both times to earn a 6-5 victory and eliminate the Falcons.

The match was by no means easy as emotions ran hot and cold throughout the match.

“Overall it was a rollercoaster,” Gordon said. “I mean, I felt like the momentum was swinging both ways. It is clear that they were fighting for their lives. So their intensity was difficult. They came to us for everything they had. I think we kept our emotions pretty steady the whole time.

With the game tied at 5-5 late, the Huskies were awarded a power play with only 2:45 remaining.

On the man advantage, the Huskies had several looks early, but nothing was really dangerous for Falcons goalie Christian Stoever. However, as the time reached the final minute of regulation, freshman defenseman Chase Pietila had the puck at the point. He made a pass to Mosley, who one-timed a shot that slipped through Stoever and went in with 1:03 left.

From then on, the Huskies held on for the win.

“I thought Bowling Green gave it everything they had, blocking shots, passing and burying looks at the net,” Shawhan said. “They should be proud, I'm sure their boys have gone a step further. It came down to the last shot and I thought they defended hard. I thought they made our lives very difficult and took away the center of the ice very well.”

The Huskies trailed 2-0 in the first period before Richartz got them on the board at 13:36, receiving a pass in the low right circle from freshman defenseman Nick Williams. Richartz fired a quick shot that went through Stoever's feet and towards the goal.

Still trailing heading into the second period, the Huskies tied things up and then took the lead in a span of eight seconds.

First, during the remainder of a late power play in the first period, Gordon pulled the Huskies even 32 seconds into the second when he netted a one-time pass from senior winger Tyrone Bronte.

Then, 40 seconds in, the Huskies struck again, this time Mosley was the scorer as he quickly slid a shot between Stoever's feet.

The Falcons answered back with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart to regain the lead at 4-3.

Bronte tied the game at 4-4 with the Huskies on another power play at 5:39. With Michigan Tech leading by two, Logan Pietila set it up once, and it just missed. The second time he got a pass, he didn't miss.

“We scored, that's nice” he said. “Obviously we have to keep the score low, but I like the way our team is playing. I like the way we are confident in scoring. Obviously our power play was great tonight, so I'm really happy where we are right now.”

On the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, junior winger Jack Works buried a pass from Gordon to give the Huskies a 5-4 lead heading into the third period with his goal at the 6:40 mark.

The Falcons weren't done yet, though, as Brett Pfoh scored his second goal of the night, re-tying the game at 5-5 when he scored on a breakaway.

The Huskies appeared to take the lead at 13:24 when Bronte beat Stoever with a wrist shot. However, after review, the goal was overturned.

NEXT ONE

The Huskies advanced to the CCHA semifinals with the win. They will await the outcome of the third and decisive game between Lake Superior State and St. Thomas on Sunday evening to determine whether they will be allowed to host one semifinal or whether they will have to travel.

