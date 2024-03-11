Table tennis player Prasad pursues Olympic dream





106 The player with good potential can continue his game with confidence. This player uses his intelligence to build his skills in this Table Tennis racket game. His aim is to achieve Olympic qualification and none of the Sri Lankans have competed in the Olympics in Table Tennis. Tennis.Prasad Silva, the paddler of Emjay International Pvt Ltd, is performing really well to go on this Olympic journey and he wants to get more international exposure to improve his world ranking and get Olympic qualification. Prasad Silva, the product of Vidyartha College Kandy, coached by former national player Buddhika Dikkumbura, has a clear vision to move forward. He is currently ranked number one in the national men's paddler, while his achievements are high in the Mercantile sector representing Emjay International Pvt Ltd, is also ranked number one having won Mercantile singles, doubles and mixed doubles, along with his wife Dewmini Weerasena of HNB and Dewmini always supports her husband to move forward while his uncle Mahesh and brother in low Dewmith, the young paddler always support him. Prasad had the opportunity to lead the national team few times in international tournaments and his determination is very high. I have a training schedule at the Kandy Municipal Council Indoor Stadium and I also have my own TT table at home and assisting young players and TT is in my blood and I want to reach the next level, said Prasad Silva. Thilina Piyadasa, the most famous paddler from Vidyartha with more than seven national titles and Udaya Ranasinghe, the three-time national champion, both now based in the US, and the third Vidyartha paddler Prasad Silva wants to become a national champion very soon. Unfortunately, he missed out on a few times, including last year, making the National Championship after reaching the finals. My father was a TT enthusiast who passed away during my childhood while my loving mother was always with me and she passed away just a week before the National Championships in 2022 but I played the National Championships despite adversity and now my wife Dewmini's parents are encouraging always supporting me while my employer Emjay International Pvt Ltd in Digana always supports me in my TT journey, added Prasad Silva. I have traveled to so many countries and represented the national team for the Asia Continental STAG of the TT World Championship in Qatar in 2023, while captaining the Sri Lanka team at the 26th ITTF ATTU Asian TT Championships in Pyonyang, Korea. In addition, I won a silver and bronze medal at the South Asian Cadet Junior TT Championship in India in 2012, while in the same tournament in India in 2013, I was able to win a silver medal in the cadet team and bronze in the cadet boys' singles. In 2014, in the South Asian Junior Table Tennis Championship in Pakistan, I won bronze in the team event, while in 2015, I won silver in the boys' team event in the same tournament in India. In addition, he represented the national team at the Commonwealth TT Championship in India in 2015 and the same year at the World TT Championships in China and competed at the South Asian Games in Guwahati, India in 2016 and represented the South Asian Games in 2022 regional championships in Nepal in 2022 and hope to go on more international tours this year. Table Tennis Association of Sri Lanka (TTASL) officials are giving good support but I need financial assistance to go on these tours This year the South Asian Youth TT Championship will be held in Kandy and we would like to see more international tournaments in Sri Lanka. I want to continue the national swimming training and my ambition is to continue this sport until Olympic qualification, which is the ultimate goal for all athletes, Prasad Silva said in an exclusive interview with the Daily News. All Ratnaweera

