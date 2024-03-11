Notre Dame football adds a new job title for Deland McCullough





SOUTH BEND When Notre Dame Football faces Miami or Ohio this fall, one of the Redhawks' favorite sons will take a prominent position on the home sideline. Deland McCulloughs' recent promotion to head coach/running back was the next logical step in a distinguished career that began three decades ago with three all-conference selections as a player in Oxford, Ohio. McCullough, 51, also began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010, where he earned just the second bowl victory for the program in a span of 35 years before moving on to Indiana, USC and the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super. Bowl after the 2019 season. In Bloomington, where McCullough served two tours (2011-16 and 2021), he served as Tom Allen's associate head coach in 2021. Excellence in two sports:From Sun Bowl MVP to LAX magician: How Jordan Faison will navigate Notre Dame spring football Even last year I had a conversation with him about the associate head coach, said Irish coach Marcus Freeman. He has been involved in some of my head coaching meetings. That's his next step. Deland McCullough will be a head coach somewhere. Entering his third season at Notre Dame, McCullough has taken charge for the past two spring games. Each time, his counterpart was defensive line coach Al Washington, a finalist for head coach at his alma mater, Boston College, in February. “I want to help (McCullough) in as many ways as I can,” Freeman said. It doesn't mean I have the answers. It says, 'Come, be part of this, and he will take some things off my plate.' He has earned the right. Notre Dame's last associate head coach was Brian Polian in 2021. Polian is now athletic director at his alma mater, John Carroll University, near Cleveland. I think he's ready to be a head coach, Freeman said of McCullough, and if the opportunity arises, I think he'll be a great coach. Former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, who set the school record for most touchdowns in a season, often credited McCullough for his guidance. Coach McCullough deserves everything he's given, Etime said March 1 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is a great mentor in my life. He's a great coach. Smart guy. He is more than a coach. He genuinely cares about his players. Three of McCullough's sons have played college football in recent seasons, including two at Oklahoma. Daeh McCullough, a safety, recently transferred to Louisville, which will visit Notre Dame on September 28, the week after the game against Miami of Ohio. He's a big family man, and I really like that about him, Estime said. The lessons he taught me are ones I will cherish and stay with me forever. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

