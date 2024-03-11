Wisconsin eliminated from Big Ten tournament

MADISON, Wis. After battling to send the Big Ten quarterfinal series to a third game, the Wisconsin men's hockey team fell to Ohio State 3-1 on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. The loss has eliminated the Badgers from the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers now wait two weeks to find out where and when they will play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with the selection show on Sunday, March 24.

Ohio State (14-19-4) scored a goal in both the first and second periods and led 2-0 at the end of the middle frame. The Buckeyes scored an empty-net goal seventeen minutes into the third period Sawyer Scholl got Wisconsin (26-11-2) on the board with 1:52 left for a final score of 3-1.

The Buckeyes got on the board at 6:16 of the first period on a power-play goal by Davis Burnside.

OSU extended its lead 10:04 into the second period after Scooter Brickey knocked the puck off UW goalie's back Kyle McClellan .

Ohio State added a third goal on an empty net from Davis Burnside with 3:03 left in the third period.

With 1:53 left in the game, freshman forward Sawyer Scholl got the Badgers on the board, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback as Wisconsin fell 3-1.

Wisconsin went without a power play opportunity and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. UW finished the game with a 30-22 edge in shots on goal.

Straight from the ice rink

Head coach Mike Hastings

On the third night of a best-of-three

“I've been part of a few of these best-of-threes, and that third one is never a pretty one. Win or lose, the guys are put in a position of having to come back three nights later.” a row, and that's why I think it's really important to get that first one, because you don't want the hill to get any steeper.”

About learning from this season

“A whole season is that learning little things matter. Inches matter, finding a way to get the first one. The things I've learned the most in life are the things that hurt and this is an opportunity that has passed us by. You play a regular season to play at home in the playoffs. You have to take advantage of that. We didn't do that, so we're not moving forward and Ohio State is.”

About what's next

“Now we move on to chapter three. We had a regular season, we had a short playoff stint and now we have a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Right now the guys are going to go back and get some rest, regroup and prepare for that.”

Senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle

About the Ohio State game this weekend

“I think for the most part their goaltending this weekend was really good. It seemed like they were all in the game. I think they really got us with that neutral zone and they had a really good game plan.”

Graduate student advocate Mike Vorlicky

About moving forward

“We've got to continue to build our book of business as we go here heading into the tournament. This obviously wasn't what we expected, but we've had adversity all year long. I think it's something that this group has handled quite a bit , just dealing with diversity and moving forward.”

Next one: The Badgers appear to receive an at-large bid for the 16-team NCAA men's hockey tournament. The tournament selection show will take place on Sunday, March 24, with play starting on Thursday, March 28 or Friday, March 29, depending on regional location.