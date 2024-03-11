Ricard Perfect in Issue 23/24 Softball's 8-0 Run-Rule Win at Coastal Carolina





Next game: at Coastal Carolina 12-3-2024 | 6 p.m ESPN+ March 12 (Tue) / 6 p.m bee Coastal Carolina History CONWAY, SC Sophomore Kasey Ricard pitched a perfect game and the top of the lineup went a combined 7-for-9 as Boston University's No. 23/24 softball team rolled to an 8-0 run-rule victory Sunday afternoon at Coastal Carolina to knock off the Beach Chicken. to close. Brawl. The Terriers (17-1) collected a pair of two-out extra-base hits in the third on their way to three runs and added five more runs in the fourth, giving the Chanticleers (17-7) their first no-hit shutout loss yielded. In five years. Ricard (8-1) struck out three without allowing a walk, giving BU's first perfect game in 10 years. On the board, senior Lauren Keleher went 3-for-3 and joined classmate Kayla Roncin together with graduate student Caitlin Coker by reaching home plate twice apiece. Roncin and Coker also combined for five RBIs while seniors Kate Pryor earned a single and scored a run to help BU claim its fourth run-rule victory of the year. HOW IT HAPPENED In each of the first two innings, BU saw Keleher and freshmen Kylie Doherty reached base on a single and a walk, respectively, but were unable to put the runners in scoring position.

reached base on a single and a walk, respectively, but were unable to put the runners in scoring position. Then in the third inning, with two outs, Keleher doubled down the right field line, scored on Roncin's RBI single and fourth at home plate Coker's two-run homer to right for the 3-0 lead.

BU added five runs during the fourth on four hits, including three straight RBI singles with two outs from Keleher, Roncin and Coker.

After Pryor, senior Lauren Net and Keleher scored, Roncin added the seventh run by reaching home plate on a passed ball.

and Keleher scored, Roncin added the seventh run by reaching home plate on a passed ball. Graduated student Lizzy Avery followed by earning a walk, and junior pinch runner Tyesha Williams made a rundown on the basepaths to help Coker score from third for the 8-0 lead.

followed by earning a walk, and junior pinch runner made a rundown on the basepaths to help Coker score from third for the 8-0 lead. Five of Coastal Carolina's last six outs came in the air. GAME NOTES Ricard's second no-hitter of the season gave BU three total, the Terriers' most since Cassidi Hardy ('10) threw three of her own in 2009.

Ricard earned BU's ninth overall perfect game and the program's first since Melanie Russell ('16) claimed one at home against Bucknell in 2014.

Ricard is only the second Terrier to throw a perfect game in a true road game after BU Hall of Famer Shannon Downey ('93) accomplished the feat in a 2-0 decision over Rhode Island. NEXT ONE BU will face the Chanticleers on Tuesday (March 12) in a rematch with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/3/11/ricard-perfect-in-no-23-24-softballs-8-0-run-rule-victory-at-coastal-carolina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos